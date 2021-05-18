GREENUP
The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. May 27 in the library’s community room. After the business meeting, a webinar is planned.
Masks are required. The meeting is open to non-members.
BCRTA to
meet June 3
ASHLAND
The summer meeting of the Boyd County Retired Teachers Association will be at 11:30 a.m. June 3 at the Elks Club on the corner of Ninth Street and Carter Avenue.
Doors will open at 11 a.m.
Lunch, featuring baked steak or chicken, will be $15. Attendees are asked to wear masks when not seated at a table.
The 2021 winner of the BCRTA Scholarship will be recognized. Members are asked to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to River Cities Harvest.
June is traditionally the month when dues, now $15, are collected. Members are also asked to invite any 2020 or 2021 retired teachers
Those planning to attend should email Jean Fraley at rlfraley@roadrunner.com or call (606) 922-6702 or Jacqui Thornburg at (606) 939-5069.
Tuesday concerts
return for season
IRONTON
The Tuesday Night Summer Concerts will return starting June 1 with a show by City Heat.
The two-hour concerts will start at 6:30 at the Ironton Farmers Market Square, three blocks off the Ironton Bridge in front of the Depot.
Attendees are encouraged to bring seating.
Wild Ramp plans
fundraiser
HUNTINGTON
The Wild Ramp’s Blue Moon Sip and Social fundraiser will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 29 at the home of Shelly Keeney, market director.
Funds will go toward sending the store's local producers to the 2022 Small Farms Conference.
Cost is $50; registration will end on May 24.
The location of the fundraiser is 1216 Spring Valley Drive.
For more information, visit The Wild Ramp's Facebook page.
Outdoor movie
scheduled
HUNTINGTON
Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will host Outdoor Movie Night featuring “The Addams Family, 2019” on June 4 at Heritage Station.
In anticipation of Huntington Area Regional Theater’s production of “The Addams Family the Musical” coming in June to the Ritter Park Amphitheater, special guests may also make an appearance.
Concessions will be available for purchase at the free event.
For more information, call Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick at (304) 696-5954 or email lpatrick@ghprd.org.
Pentecostal church
with special event
RACELAND
Special services are planned for 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. May 30 at Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church.
The Rev. Michael Cook of Lake Charles, Louisiana, will be guest minister.
Anthony Keaton is pastor.
The church is at 52 Bellefonte Road.
For more information, call (606) 923-1054.
Free Bible class
to be offered
SOUTH POINT
A free class titled “Bible Manners and Customs” will be offered at Tri-State Bible College's Broomhall Bible Research Center chapel.
Classes will be from 9 a.m. to noon four consecutive Saturdays: June 12, 19, 26 and July 3. Instructor will be Rex H. Howe, president of the college.
Social distancing will be practiced.
Text book will be “The New Manners and Customs of Bible Times” by Ralph Gower.
The school is at 506 Margaret St. For more information, call (740) 377-2520 or visit tsbc.edu.
Stroke support group
set for Wednesday
ASHLAND
The free King’s Daughters Stroke Support Group allows those affected by stroke to discuss similar experiences and topics range from prevention of future strokes to lifestyle changes that stroke survivors need to make. The group is open to all regardless of where they received treatment.
The next meeting is set for Wednesday at noon.
“I think it’s important that patients and families know they're not alone in this process,” said Brittany Mabery, RN, stroke nurse navigator, who facilitates the support group. “Stroke care continues even after discharge from the hospital. The support group helps not only patients, but family members and caregivers have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about stroke. We are a resource for them if they are needing help.”
The meetings will be held virtually through WebEx at noon on the third Wednesday of each month. This month’s meeting takes place this Wednesday and the topic is high blood pressure. To register, call Mabery at (606) 408-1303 or email brittany.mabery@kdmc.kdhs.us.