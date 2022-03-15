GREENUP
The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society will host the 2022 Northeastern Kentucky Genealogy Conference on April 1 and 2 at Greenbo Lake State Park Lodge.
The first 40 to pre-register by March 25 will receive a special conference packet.
Speakers, music, vendors, door prizes and light refreshments are planned.
Friday night is free to the public; Saturday's cost is $20.
Registration forms are at greenupgenealogy.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2022-Conference-Registration-Form.pdf.
Ministry meet
upcoming
SOUTH POINT
The 2022 Appalachian Ministry Conference will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 24 at Tri-State Bible College.
Session topics will include “Preaching in Appalachia,” “Church Revitalization in Appalachia,” “Weary and Wounded: Refreshment for Pandemic Pastors in Appalachia,” “Ministry to the Women in Appalachia,” “Critical Race Theory,” “Youth Ministry,” “Next Generation Appalachia,” “Strategic Planning for Church Boards Prayer Movement,” “Ministry to Hurting Families,” “Biblical Counseling” and “Church Planting.”
Lunch will be provided.
For more information, call (740) 377-2520. Tri-State Bible College is at 506 Margaret St.
CASA volunteers
are sought
ASHLAND
Online CASA volunteer training will be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 23.
A CASA advocate is a trained citizen volunteer who is appointed by a juvenile court judge to advocate for an abused or neglected child's best interests.
Advocates are required to complete a 30 hour pre-service training program and submit to a background check; advocates must be 21 or older.
To apply, visit casaneky.org/how-to.../volunteer/advocates.html.
Celebrate Women
meet planned
IRONTON
Ohio University Southern will join OHIO Lancaster and Regional Higher Education for he 16th annual Celebrate Women conference, scheduled for March 25.
The theme is “Celebrating Resilience and Rejuvenation.”
The conference will return to its in-person format on the Lancaster campus and will have several virtual sessions available for those planning to attend remotely.
Paralympian gold medalist and EPSN host and anchor, Victoria Arlen, is this year’s keynote speaker.
To register or to view a schedule, visit ohio.edu/lancaster/community/celebrate-women/celebrate-women.
Concert joins
Carter school bands
OLIVE HILL
School bands from both sides of Carter will come together as one for the 8th annual Carter County All-County Band. The concert will take place at West Carter High School on Saturday, March 19, at 3 p.m.
The guest conductor for the band will be Allyson Rawlings.
The event is a part of the Music in Our Schools Month by the National Association for Music.
Ukraine service
will be March 23
ASHLAND
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will host a candlelight prayer service for peace in Ukraine and the world at 6 p.m. March 23.
The service will be available on Facebook.
For more information, call the coffice at (606) 324-5335.
The church is at 1930 Winchester Ave.
Sugar Creek
spaghetti
IRONTON
Sugar Creek Christian Academy will have a free spaghetti dinner and auction Thursday at the church at 4824 Ohio 141.
Dinner will be from 5 to 6 p.m.; auction will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Items for auction range from baked goods to hunting supplies.
Proceeds will be used to fund the school’s trip to Williamsburg.
For more information, call the school at 740) 533-2215.
Airport ‘Soar’
campaign ongoing
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Tri-State Airport announce its Soar capital campaign, which is focused on raising the funds necessary to receive the million-dollar U.S. Department of Transportation grant aimed at adding routes at the airport.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has committed to providing Huntington Tri-State Airport $1 million to secure additional flights to Washington Dulles and/or Chicago O’Hare International Airports if the community shows support through a financial contribution equaling at least 25% of the funding. The Soar Campaign seeks to raise the required community funding needed to satisfy those guidelines. Anything raised over the required 25% will allow the airport to be more competitive for those routes.
The airport is soliciting donations from businesses and individuals. For more information or to make a donation, visit tristateairport.com.