Gen. Conference coming up
ARGILLITE
The 2023 Northeastern Kentucky Genealogy Conference will be March 31 and April 1 at Greenbo Lake State Park.
Registration will be at 6 p.m. March 31. Speakers will include Cathy Allen, president of the Greenup County Genealogy Society; Rusty Heckaman, Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives; Janet Scott, Kentucky Humanities; and Jim Gifford, Jesse Stuart Foundation.
Admission to Friday’s events is free; cost is $20 for Saturday.
Preregistration is available at gcgenealogy41144.wixsite.com/mysite or email GCGenealogy41144@yahoo.com.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 8 are: first — Jacque Brownstead; second — Cathy Hood; third — Teri McKee; fourth — Jody Lowman.
5 bodies found after vacant house fire
DAYTON, Ohio
Crews found the bodies of five people after a fire destroyed a house that had been vacant for years and recently had been home to about a dozen squatters, fire officials said.
Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins said the department does not expect to find any more bodies.
The fire that began early Wednesday was under control when crews found the first body during demolition of the home, officials said.
Firefighters who first arrived to the scene started to check if anyone was inside but had to leave quickly because of the intense fire and concerns about a collapse, said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Rice.
The last of the victims were found Wednesday evening.
Staff, wire reports
The house had been vacant, but neighbors said they often saw people going in and out of the building, Lykins said.
The five who died have not been identified and the cause of the fire was under investigation. A second house also was destroyed in the fire.