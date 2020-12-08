GREENUP
The Greenup County Public Library is offering two programs during Christmas.
Take and Make craft kits will be available beginning Dec. 14 and while supplies last.
All branches will offer a a kit with random supplies and activities.
The library will also accept Christmas cards for senior citizens.
The schedule is:
Today, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Craft Kit pickup for Virtual Story Hour at Flatwoods.
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Craft Kit pickup for Virtual Story Hour at Greenup.
Wednesday, 6 p.m. — Facebook Live Craft and Chat, No Bake Spice Ornaments.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Craft Kit pickup for Virtual Story Hour at McKell.
Dec. 14 — Take and Make Craft Kits available until supplies run out.
Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Story Hour with Santa at Flatwoods.
Dec. 16, 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. — Story Hour with Santa at Greenup.
Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Story Hour with Santa at McKell.
Dec. 18 — Final Day to drop off Christmas cards for senior citizens.
The library asks participcants in the craft program share creations by tagging the library on Facebook.
Alzheimer’s, dementia
sessions planned
The Alzheimer's Association will offer several sessions on dementia:
• "Dementia Conversations" will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.
• "Memory Cafe"will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14.
• "Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia" will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 15.
• "Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's" will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
• "Healthy Living for your Brain and Body" will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 17.
Caregiver support groups by phone will be:
Dec. 17 — Noon; Dec. 22 — Noon to 1 p.m.; Dec. 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
To register for a program, call (800) 272-3900.
Wilkinson book
a top state read
FRANKFORT
Kentucky Humanities has selected Crystal Wilkinson’s "The Birds of Opulence" for its 2021 Kentucky Reads.
The novel will be at the center of statewide conversations on the dynamics of family and community, the strength of women and the stigmas surrounding mental illness.
Kentucky Reads will offer 25 scholar-led discussions of "The Birds of Opulence" to community organizations throughout the Commonwealth.
Any nonprofit organization in Kentucky can host a discussion of "The Birds of Opulence" for a booking fee of $50 and each host organization will be provided with 15 copies of the novel to share among participating members.
A list of scholars and the booking form can be found at kyhumanities.org/programs/hannah-coulter-book-discussions.