GREENUP
The Greenup County Public Library will offer Amnesty for All and waive fines and fees for all patrons.
The move also includes charges for lost or damaged items assessed before March 1, when the library closed for a time becaus of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Items currently checked out are expected to be returned to the library, but overdue fees for returned items will not be charged.
“People have been through a lot and we want to make it as easy as possible for our patrons to use their library again,” Tim Brom, library board chairman, said. “Amnesty for All wipes the slate clean and provides a fresh start. This is especially important for people who have suffered through this pandemic.”
Patrons do not need to come to the library to clear their accounts.
Brom said waiving fines and fees allows people to use all of the library’s services at a time when they need the library the most.
“People have lost their jobs and some have lost loved ones. Parents have put their lives on hold to help homeschool their children. Families with tight incomes may have had to give up internet access or put streaming services on hold. This is a tough time for everyone. We know that providing total amnesty is the right thing to do to help people where we can,” Brom said.
Traffic changes
continue for viaduct
RUSSELL
Motorists should watch for one-lane traffic each direction on U.S. 23 at Russell, and other traffic changes, as work continues on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Ky. 244 viaduct replacement project in Greenup County.
Current construction impacts include:
• One-lane traffic on U.S. 23, northbound and southbound, between the Ironton-Russell bridge and the downtown Russell underpass, mile markers 2 to 3. The right lanes are closed.
• A right-turn lane is closed on the Ironton-Russell bridge leading to U.S. 23, to align with one-lane traffic on U.S. 23. (Access is being maintained to all directions of U.S. 23 and to Ky. 244 into Russell.)
• Stopped traffic possible daily on U.S. 23 before and after Kenwood Drive (Ky. 750) for blasting as contractors excavate a hillside for the new Ky. 244 flyover bridge. Blasting occurs in alternating weeks, or as needed, on weekdays about 5-6 p.m.
• Kenwood Drive (Ky. 750) closed at the U.S. 23 intersection. Detour via Ky. 207 and Ky. 693 (Diedrich Boulevard) or other routes.
The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new Ky. 244 looping westward from U.S. 23 to a new flyover bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.
Construction will continue through 2021.
FEMA announces
lost wages grant
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Kentucky for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. The grant funding will allow Kentucky to provide those unemployed due to COVID-19 $400 per week ($100 in state funds, $300 in federal funds), on top of their regular unemployment benefit.
FEMA will work with Gov. Andy Beshear to implement a system to make this funding available to Kentucky residents.
On Aug. 8, President Donald Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the state of Kentucky agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.
Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah were previously approved for assistance.
FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans. To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, visit fema.gov.
Harmon releases
Carter Sheriff’s audit
GRAYSON
State Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit of the 2019 financial statement of Carter County Sheriff Jeff May. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff.
The sheriff’s financial statement is fairly presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting, which is acceptable reporting methodology, according to the release.
The auditor noted no instances of non-compliance.
The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice.
MEETINGS
The Greenup County Board of Education will have a meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the central office.
The Greenup County School District Finance Corporation will have a meeting on Monday in concert with the regular meeting of the Greenup County Board of Education at 5:30 p.m. at the central office.
The Boyd County Board of Education will have its regular meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The public may view this meeting on YouTube by going to www.boyd.kyschools.us and clicking on the link.