GCHD to be closed for Labor Day
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.
The health department will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Wednesday are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Juanita Ditty; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Cathy Hood.
Blood drive at OUS on Tuesday
IRONTON
The Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Riffe Rotunda at OUS.
To register, visit redcrossblood.org.
Staff reports