GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center invites artists to submit up to three original pieces of work by sending a clear jpg photograph by June 22 to the gallery’s Facebook page.
Submissions must include artist name, title, medium and price, or NFS or See Artist.
The show’s theme is “Open for Anything Art.”
The virtual show will be available for viewing on June 26.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third Street.
Writers’ event to return
HUNTINGTON
Writers Can Read open mic will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Heritage Station.
The free event will feature authors Eliot Parker and Rexanna Shumaker, who will read from their works before opening the floor to any writer who wishes to read their prose or poetry.
Parker is the author of four novels, most recently “A Knife’s Edge,” which was an honorable mention in Thriller Writing at the London Book Festival. He is a recipient of the West Virginia Literary Merit Award and his novel “Fragile Brilliance” was a finalist for the Southern Book Prize in Thriller Writing. He recently received the Thriller Writing Award by the National Association of Book Editors for his novels. He now teaches English at the University of Mississippi.
Shumaker is a retired hairdresser and former owner of Hair Today Inc. She is also a retired mental health counselor. She holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Marshall University and has worked in many areas of the mental health community. She is also a certified neurolinguistic programmer and has a credit in clinical pastoral education from Cabell Huntington Hospital. She is author of a memoir titled “Daughter of Life’s Longing: An Appalachian Journey.”
Heritage Station is at 210 11th Street.
MEETING
The Greenup County Board of Education will hold a meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Greenup County Schools’ Central Office.