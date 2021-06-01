GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will accept submissions for its June exhibit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 and 21.
The exhibit, which will celebrate Pride Month, will be an all-inclusive show, with $50 awards available in the form of People's Choice, GGAC Board Choice and Brandon Click Memorial. A special award will be given by the Ashland Pride community.
There is no entry fee and all works submitted will be accept accept expressions of hate or negativity.
Artists with work at the gallery may pick up their pieces during the times new works will be acceptd.
Work must be ready to place on exhibit with wires on the back for hanging 2D pieces and, those with 3D work will be welcomed and set up to display as well. Tag pieces on the back with artist name, title, medium and price.
Opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25.
Chalk the Lot
set for June 12
ASHLAND
Artists are being sought for Kindness In Color Chalk the Lot, set for noon to 8 p.m. June 12 at the Ashland Town Center.
Registration is free. Divisions, which are children to 15 and 16 and older, will be judged and awards given. Activities for children will be offered.
For more information or to register, contact Christy Harris on Facebook.
MEETING
Today
1:30 p.m. — Russell Primary School is having a special-called site-base meeting.