Gallery accepting submissions
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery will accept submissions to an Open to All art show and sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 and 24 at the gallery.
Any subject and all media will be accepted. Each artist may submit up to three original pieces. Paintings much be ready to hang; each piece must have a tag bearing the artist's name, title and price, or marked Not For Sale. Artists may pick up their works at the gallery at this time. There is no entry fee, but a 20% commission will be taken for each piece that sells.
An opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. July 29, with three cash prizes valued at $50 each to be awarded.
In addition, artists are encouraged to bring extra art supplies, books and other items to donate to the Creative Exchange Box, which helps those in need obtain materials for creating.
KBC drive tries to meet summer need
SUMMIT
Kentucky Blood Center will host a blood drive at Kentucky Farmers Bank Summit Branch on Thursday, July 20, offering donors an important opportunity to save lives at a critical time on the calendar.
It’s trauma season in Kentucky, a period of months in the summer when good times and good weather usher in an increase in severe, life-threatening injuries. Traumas like car accidents can have a major impact on the blood supply, and KBC is currently experiencing an increase in blood transfusions while donor turnout lags. Traumas can often require more than 50 units of blood for a single patient.
KBC is calling on Kentuckians to step up and save local patients’ lives. As a thank you for donating blood, KBC will provide all donors with a “Give Local” T-shirt (while supplies last).
Blood collected at this drive will save the lives of patients in Kentucky who require products for surgeries, diseases like cancer, traumas, organ transplants, premature births and more. Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.
The drive will be on the second floor conference room of the KFB Summit Branch, which is at U.S. Route 60.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.
Changes on U.S. 60, Ky. 180 next week
CANNONSBURG
Culvert work for the U.S. 60 reconstruction project in Boyd County will require temporary lane closures and traffic changes next week at Cannonsburg. Motorists should plan for the following:
• Ky. 180 (milepoint 2.5) — Beginning Tuesday morning, July 11, one lane of Ky. 180 will be closed each direction at the U.S. 60 intersection to install drainage pipes under the highway near SuperQuik. Crews will use alternating lane closures to merge all Ky. 180 traffic into one lane through the intersection. Expect backups and delays.
• U.S. 60 (milepoint 4.0) — Beginning Thursday morning, July 13, one lane of U.S. 60 will be closed at the Ky. 180 intersection to install drainage pipes under the highway near SuperQuik. Crews will use flaggers to move all U.S. 60 traffic into one lane through the area. Expect backups and delays.
Again, because Ky. 180 and U.S. 60 are high-traffic corridors, significant delays are likely. Motorists should plan their travel accordingly.
The work is part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s ongoing $46 million highway widening project along 4 miles of U.S. 60 between I-64 at Coalton and Ky. 180 at Cannonsburg.