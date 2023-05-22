Funnel cake fry set for Saturday
FLATWOODS
The Flatwoods Lions Club will conduct a Funnel Cake Fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hamor Village Shopping Center.
Proceeds will be used for club projects.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
HUNTINGTON
The American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead.
Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply.
To thank donors:
• All who give through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.
• Donors in May also will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more.
• Those who give between June 1 and 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package, including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package.
To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Those who are at least 17 in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
To volunteer for the Red Cross as a blood donor ambassador or transportation specialist, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Museum to offer STEM activities
ASHLAND
The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 2 as part of First Friday activities.
STEM activities will be offered for children included with admission or museum membership, while supplies last.
Admission will be $5 for all.
Search on for escaped inmate
LIMA, Ohio
Authorities searched Tuesday for two men who escaped from an Ohio prison, including one who is serving a sentence for murder.
Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, were reported missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. They did not immediately disclose further details, including how the escape occurred or when the men were discovered missing,
Gillespie has been jailed since 2016 for murder, while Lee was serving a sentence he received in 2021 for burglary and safecracking. Authorities said both men should be considered dangerous and urged residents to call 911 if they spot either man or have information regarding their whereabouts.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
