Funds awarded to Elliott Co.
SANDY HOOK
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that Elliott County Fiscal Court will receive $28,450 in County Road Aid emergency funds for a slide repair project.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve these requests for funding to provide assistance to Elliott County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The Transportation Cabinet authorized the funding request for slide repairs on Ison Creek Road (CR 1008) located 0.122 miles north of Hamilton Branch Road.
The Elliott County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.
Safety checkpoints in Greenup
GREENUP
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout Greenup County as approved by the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure manual.
These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes. Visit greenupso.com for these checkpoint locations.
‘Day of the Cross’
ASHLAND
Brother Tommy Chamberlin will get into scripture and archaeology on Sunday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at 13th Street Free Will Baptist Church at 3430 13th Street in Ashland.
Chamberlin is a veteran of the Shiloh excavation where archaeologists are revealing the site where Joshua settled the Tabernacle and Ark of the Covenant, Hannah prayed and a young Samuel served the Lord, according to churchgoer Chuck Ferguson.
Is it possible to know the exact day in history when Jesus was crucified? With Chamberlin leading the way, 13th Street Free Will Baptist will follow a Biblical detective story in search of “The Day of the Cross,” using clues from the Bible and history.
Pancake breakfast set for March 18
ASHLAND
The annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to noon March 18 at Legacy Ashland First Baptist Church.
The meal will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, biscuits, gravy, coffee, juice and milk.
To place a takeout order, call (606) 465-5741.
Proceeds benefit young programs and projects in the area.
Ashland first responders are invited as guests of the Kiwanis Club of Ashland-Breakfast.
The church is at 1701 Winchester Ave.
MEETING
Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.: The Local Planning Committee of the Ashland Independent Schools will meet in the Paul G. Blazer High School library.