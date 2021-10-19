RUSSELL
A vendor fair and benefit for Bibles from Him will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Raceland Christian Church.
Vendors will include Tastefully Simple, Paparazzi, Matilda Jane, Made Up by Maddie, Scentsy and origami Owl.
Concessions and raffles will be available.
The church is at 210 Caroline Road, Russell.
For more information, call Lisa Wilcox at (606) 922-8520.
Holiday craft
fair scheduled
CANNONSBURG
The third annual Christmas Boutique and Craft Show will be from 10 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center.
Gospel music will be featured on Friday, with Ellen Keaton performoing at 11 a.m.; Debbie Hacker 11:30 a.m.; Andy Boothe at noon; and Mickey and Karen Blanton at 12:30 p.m..
Bridget’s Dance Academy will perform at noon on Saturday. Seating will be available.
More than 65 vendors will be on site indoors and outside. Ghostly Gourmet will host the kitchen.
Free tote bags will be given to first 30 customers through the door each day.
Stuffin Fun will be there, with stuffed animals that can be purchased and stuffed on site.
Lawrenceburg Candy Cottage will be there on Saturday only.
For more information, call (662) 341-2026.
Rocco’s dinner for
Ceredo VFD, EMS
CEREDO
The 21st annual Sunday dinner to support the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Services is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 31, at the main Ceredo VFD station on 700 B Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The fire department has teamed up with Restaurateur Rocco Muriale to raise money for improved emergency services.
The dinner menu will consist of Rocco’s famous spaghetti, bread and dessert. Cost is $5. Because of COVID-19, drive-thru, take-out and delivery will be offered. Call (304) 453-4808 for more information.
Show auditions
announced
HUNTINGTON
Auditions for a production of "A Cozy Christmas" will be at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at reGeneration Church at 1502 Fourth Ave.
Show dates will be Dec. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 at the West Edge Factory.
Those auditioning are encouraged to bring headshots and resumes; be prepared to read and sing a Christmas song.
All roles are open in the locally written holiday romantic-comedy; all races, ages, levels of experience and types are encouraged to audition.
MEETING
Today
6 p.m.: City of Raceland special council meeting, community center.