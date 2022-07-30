Ramp closed Aug. 2-6
CATLETTSBURG
The U.S. 23 to eastbound I-64 on ramp at Catlettsburg will be closed next week for construction.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2, and continuing through Saturday, Aug. 6, contractors will close the on ramp leading to eastbound I-64 toward Huntington while crews complete its widening and paving — traffic will not be able to get on I-64 going toward West Virginia from U.S. 23 during construction.
The ramp closure is necessary to extend the ramp, which will improve safety by allowing more room for drivers to accelerate and merge with I-64 traffic.
It is possible the on ramp could reopen early. However, motorists should plan for detours or seek alternate routes next week, Tuesday through Saturday, Aug. 2-6.
Basket bingo next week
CATLETTSBURG
Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo, a fundraiser for the Boyd County Homemakers’ community projects, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Office, 2420 Center St.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and games will start at 6 p.m. There will be 20 games for $20, which is paid at the door. Door prizes, raffle baskets and 50/50 are planned.
Refreshments will be available for purchase.
50th anniversary of pageant upcoming
CATLETTSBURG
The 50th Miss Flame Pageant will be Aug. 27 at the Boyd County/Catlettsburg Senior Center, 3015 Louisa St.
Age groups range from birth to 19 years old. Applications are available at Angie’s Pageant & Formal Wear, Lara’s in Ashland; Wilma’s in Grayson; and City of Catlettsburg. Deadline for entering is Aug. 15.
For more information, call Gail Sammons at (606) 739-5277, Glorious Hensley at (606) 739-4512 or Lisa Maynard at (606) 547-5667.
House dedication to make history
HUNTINGTON
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s newest house dedication will be on Monday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m., and will be the first home in the United States to be dedicated for a Veteran as part of a national Veteran Housing Pilot Program.
The house at 1441 10th Ave. in Huntington is the future home of Norman and Sherry Holton. Norman Holton served seven years in the U.S. Army both home and abroad.
This pilot program began in 2021 and includes representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, local VA representation from the Herschel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center’s Community Resource and Referral Center, Habitat for Humanity International’s Veteran Build Department and three additional Habitat affiliates located in Michigan and Illinois.
The Veteran Housing Pilot Program will allow veterans who are currently using HUD-VA Supportive Housing vouchers for rental housing to use the vouchers for homeownership as well. This program, if implemented, would allow for a continuation of case management through the VA that previously ceased the moment the veteran became a Habitat homeowner.
Fundraising LobsterFest nears
ASHLAND
Tickets are still available for the 15th annual Safe Harbor LobsterFest, set for 6:30 p.m. to midnight Aug. 13 at Bellefonte Country Club.
With the theme “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay,” the menu will include a choice of Surf and Turf, lobster tail with drawn butter, a 6-ounce filet mignon with fresh herb butter or a 9-ounce filet mignon with fresh herb butter. Side dishes will include twice baked potato with aged cheddar, bacon and chives and French green beans with balsamic drizzle. There will be a vegetarian selection, Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna. All entrees are gluten-free.
Hors d’oeuvres will feature an extensive raw bar of shrimp, sushi, cheese, fruit and a cracker board.
Dessert will be vanilla ice cream with lobster sugar cookie garnish. A live auction and a gem scoop are included; music will be provided by The Bad Habits Band.
Reservations are $175 per person and may be purchased by calling Beth Lunsford at (606) 329-9304 or online by going to safeharborky.org. Seating is limited, and reservations are confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis. All reservations must be made in advance of the event.
Proceeds will go toward Safe Harbor’s new art studio.
