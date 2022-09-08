Golf scramble to help Greenup PAWS
ARGILLITE
The Friends of Greenup Paws Animal Rescue Group will conduct a golf scramble on Sunday, Sept. 25, at River Bend Golf Course.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with a shotgun start set for 9 a.m. Cost is $70 per player or $280 per team of four. Food is included.
There will be extra contests such as longest drive, closest to the pin, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
Contact Jim Twinam at (606) 571-4717 for more information.
Senior center sale scheduled
GRAYSON
The Grayson Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Friday in the lounge in the back of the center.
All proceeds will go to the senior’s Activity Fund.
The center is at 200 N. Hord St.
Fundraiser to benefit Black history musuem
ASHLAND
A fundraising dinner to benefit the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Union on Carter.
A cash bar will be provided by Bombshells and Ale’s Restaurant. Food will be provided by Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy. Music will be provided by DJ David “Party Maker” Austin.
Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased in advance at ashlandblackhistory.com.
The venue is at 2020 Carter Ave.
For more information, call (606) 420-4005.