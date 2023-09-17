Fundraiser for Safe Haven baby box
From Oct. 1 through Nov. 1, Two Hearts will conduct a fundraiser to help cover the cost of a baby box installed at Central Fire Station on Carter Avenue.
A Safe Haven baby box is a safety device under the state Safe Haven Law that permits a mother in crisis to surrender her newborn legally, safely, anonymously and securely if the parents are unable to care for the baby.
The box has an exterior door, which automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside, and interior door which allows a trained EMT to immediately secure the baby from inside the designated fire station. The box is monitored 24/7.
Those interested in giving can bring it to the National Life Chain event, which is set for 2-3 p.m. on Oct. 1 on Winchester Avenue or drop off or mail a donation to one of the following addresses: 2200 29th Street, Ashland, KY 41101 or 207 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, OH 45638.
Call Two Hearts at (606) 325-7654 or visit twoheartspcc.org for more information.
Coal Grove opens field house, center
COAL GROVE
The Dawson-Bryant Local School District had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its new athletic field house and student multi-purpose center on Friday, Sept. 15, at Lemaster Stadium/Patterson Field.
The celebration was followed by the Chesapeake-Coal Grove homecoming game.