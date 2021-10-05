ASHLAND
Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander is among several presenters slated to speak at the Third Annual Bridges Out of Addiction Symposium 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The free conference is open to all and will be held virtually. It is sponsored by the Healthy Choices, Healthy Communities (HCHC) coalition, the Tri-County Kentucky ASAP Board, Ramey-Estep Homes and Ashland Community and Technical College.
Bridges Out of Addiction is an opportunity for community members to build relationships and learn about resources necessary to address the substance use disorder crisis, according to a news release.
Friedlander will speak on the crisis and host a Q&A. Friedlander has lead the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services since 2020. The $17.5 billion cabinet serves every Kentucky citizen through its 93 agencies, departments, branches and functions.
“This will be a very powerful day where we will shine the spotlight on the issues associated with substance use disorder,” said Scott Hill, Executive Director of Community Engagement at King’s Daughters and co-chairperson of HCHC. “There will be some excellent education provided safely to the community.”
In addition to Friedlander, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Workforce Recovery Program Manager Ryan Bowman, Ms. Bubbles LLC Owner Holli Ross and K.R.U.S.H. (Kids Rising Up through Support and Healing) Creators/Trainers Jalina Wheeler and Kristi Whittaker are scheduled to speak, stated the release.
Participants can join the virtual Zoom meeting on Oct. 12 by visiting bit.ly/Bridges21.
The event is free; all are welcome to attend. Contact Hill at Scott.Hill@kdmc.kdhs.us or at (606) 408-0455 or Scott Murphy at (606) 547-4333 for more information.
Walk with the Past
will return Saturday
ASHLAND
Walking with the Past, a tour of Ashland Cemetery with historical stories,will be offered at noon, 3 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shuttle service is available and may be scheduled at the time of ticket purchase. Parking is available at the KDMC parking lot off 24th Street and Bath Avenue.Shuttles will run every 15 minutes.
Tickets are available at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center during regular hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Cost is $15 per person; children 10 and younger will be admitted for $5.
The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. For more information, call (606) 329-8888.
Halloween cruise-in
upcoming
CATLETTSBURG
A Halloween-themed cruise-in will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Boyd County Courthouse.
The three-hour event will be sponsored by the Gate City Cruisers.
Spring Hill
walk planned
HUNTINGTON
“The Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery,” a free, historical guided walking tour, will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 14.
For more information, call Lauren Patrick at (304) 696-5954.
Moose Lodge to
have fish fry
ASHLAND
The Ashland Moose Lodge 892 will have a fish fry from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Fish, hushpuppies, fries and slaw will be available to members and their guest.
Live music by Mike Doolin will be from 2 to 6 p.m.
For more information, call (606) 324-4644.