Freedom Celebration today in Catlettsburg
CATLETTSBURG
The Freedom Celebration will be from 5 until dark today in downtown Catlettsburg.
The event, by Catlettsburg Leadership Development and the city of Catlettsburg, will include a cruise-in, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, Peanut the Clown and games for children.
Music, sponsored by Hart’s Sanitation and Neal-Kilgore Collier Funeral Home, will feature Rob McNurlin, Alice Rose Bradley and Scott Rucker and Amateur Hour Jazz Sextet.
Fireworks will be between 9:30 and 10 p.m.
Work underway on $6.8M project in Rowan
MOREHEAD
Work is under way on a $6.8 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet project to improve nearly 6 miles of I-64 in Rowan County.
In recent weeks, contractors have been repairing interstate and off-ramp pavement near the Ky. 801 interchange (Exit 133 Sharkey-Farmers) — plus drainage repairs that required a temporary westbound on-ramp closure overnight Thursday.
Resurfacing work, which will include milling up old blacktop and replacing it with a new layer of asphalt, will begin after July 4 from the Bath County line (Licking River bridge at mile marker 129) to the Bullfork Road overpass (about milepoint 135) near Morehead. Ditching, guardrail replacement, and other work will also take place.
Next week, and continuing through August, motorists should expect one-lane traffic each direction on I-64 throughout the work zone. Speed limits will be reduced. Please heed all warning signs, slow down, and drive with caution to protect yourself and workers.
Work is being done by Hinkle Contracting Company, LLC, under a $6,783,680.30 low-bid Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov for more information and updates. Follow @KYTCDistrict 9 on Twitter.
Staff reports