ASHLAND
King’s Daughters will offer four free skin cancer screenings in May. All screenings will take place starting at 10 a.m.
They are the following:
• Friday, May 6, at King’s Daughters Dermatology, 1200 Central Ave., Suite 4, Ashland, with dermatology nurse practitioners Todd Hellmich, APRN; Vivian Hunt, APRN; and Elisha Porter, APRN
• Friday, May 13, at King’s Daughters Family Care Grayson, 100 Bellefonte Drive, with dermatology nurse practitioner Vivian Hunt, APRN
• Friday, May 20, at King’s Daughters Family Care Wheelersburg, 8750 Ohio River Road, with dermatology nurse practitioner Vivian Hunt, APRN
• Friday, May 20, at King’s Daughters Family Care Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road, with dermatology nurse practitioner Elisha Porter, APRN
The screening consists of an exam of the affected area(s) as identified by the participant. Recommendations for follow-up, if necessary, will be provided. Spots that are irregularly shaped or have jagged borders; are uneven in color; are larger than a pea; or that have changed in the past few weeks or months should be examined. Appointments are necessary and may be made by calling (606) 408-9304.
May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. One in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70 and having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma. However, skin cancer can be treatable if caught early.
CSX to close Ky. 244
underpass next week
RACELAND
The Raceland-Worthington railroad underpass on Ky. 244 will be closed by CSX during daytime work hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week for inspection, according to the City of Worthington.
All Ky. 244 traffic should detour through Russell during the closure, or use alternate routes such as Riverside Boulevard through Wurtland.
Ky. 244 will be closed at milepoint 3.5 to 3.7 between approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day from Monday, April 18, through Wednesday, April 20.
Suicide awareness
walk April 23
RIO GRANDE, OHIO
The University of Rio Grande will host HopeFest on Saturday, April 23. More than 10,000 luminarias will fill Rio’s rugby field to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. This year will top last year’s record of 7,000.
The all-day event held on main campus starts at 2 p.m. with the 5K run/walk. Throughout the day, enjoy a Hike for Hope, yoga, kids’ corner, vendors and food trucks.
The Out of the Darkness walk start at 6 p.m. and will end with a lighting ceremony to honor those lost to suicide. The luminarias can sponsored for $1 online and support Rio’s Student Well-Being Fund.
The yearly event supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025. Many sponsors of the luminarias have decorated them in remembrance of someone lost to suicide or as a way to send thoughts of someone struggling.
For more information about HopeFest event or how your organization can get involved, visit rio.edu/hope-fest.
MEETINGS
• Monday at 5:30 p.m.: Greenup County Schools, special board meeting, central office (alternate location: GCHS).
• Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Olive Hill City Council, regular meeting, Olive Hill Senior/Community Center.
• Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Boyd County Democrat Women’s Club, Elks Lodge. Pat Hedrick, candidate for the county attorney’s office, is the guest speaker.