CATLETTSBURG
The free program “Fertilizer Options and Strategies During High Prices” will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Boyd County Extension Education Center in the Franks Building.
No pre-registration is necessary.
For more information, call the Boyd County Extension Office at (606) 739-5184.
Poage DAR
luncheon in March
ASHLAND
Poage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Community Hospice will host a luncheon at noon March 12 First Baptist Church in Grayson to honor our Vietnam Era Veterans. Keynote speaker will be Capt. (Ret) Steve Corbitt.
Those who served during the Vietnam era are encourage to make reservations by calling (606) 329-1890 or (800) 926-6184. Registration deadline is March 3.
Artists vying
for awards in April
PRESTONSBURG
Several artists from the region are in the top three in their categories for the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, which will be announced on April 9 at Mountain Arts Center.
They are: Boyd County High School Band for Best High School Band; Renee and Warren Cobb, Overtones LIVE, for Best Blog; Renee and Warren Cobb, Overtones LIVE, for Best Podcast; Best blogger, Renee Cobb, Overtones LIVE; Paramount Arts Center, Best Venue; and Cole Chaney for Best Male Vocalist.
The finalists for all categories collectively come from eight of the 13 Appalachian states.
Tickets are available at appalachianartsandentertainmentawards.com.
The center is at 50 Hal Rogers Drive.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Feb. 16 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Judy Fannin; third — Norma Meek; and fourth — Kay Memmer.