GCHD sets holiday hours
GREENUP
Greenup County Health Department will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The health department will reopen at 7:30 am on Tuesday.
Extension office closed Monday
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Speed limit lowered on Ky. 7
FLEMINGSBURG
The Kentucky Department of Highways is reducing the speed limit on part of Ky. 7 at the southern city limits of Grayson in Carter County as a safety precaution.
The 35 mph speed zone on Ky. 7 south of Main Street in Grayson has been extended. It now starts and ends at mile point 10.3 near Little Sandy Lane. The reduced speed zone boundary had been three-tenths of a mile closer to downtown around Horton Lane.
Speed limits are often reduced to increase safety in areas where roadway geometry, high density of entrances, traffic congestion or other factors require lower speeds.
Free movies offered at Camp Landing
CANNONSBURG
Cinema Camp Landing will offer a free Family Summer Movie Series on Mondays and Wednesdays in June and July. Showtimes for each movie will be posted on the Cinema Camp Landing Facebook page every week.
For more information, visit cinemacamplanding.com or facebook.com/cinemacamplanding.
Penn. doc. sentenced in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON
A Pennsylvania doctor was sentenced to six months in federal prison Thursday for his role in a pain pill prescription scheme.
Dr. Brian Gullett also was fined $5,000 and surrendered his medical license.
Gullett, 46, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty last September to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
Gullett was indicted in 2018 along with the owners, managers and other physicians associated with the Hope Clinic and a group that managed Hope’s daily operations. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and in Wytheville, Virginia. Five other physicians have pleaded guilty. The remaining defendants are awaiting trial.
West Virginia has by far the nation’s highest drug overdose death rate.
The scheme involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said.
Gullett admitted he signed multiple oxycodone prescriptions for someone at the Charleston location in March 2013 even though that person’s medical chart did not support the prescriptions and the customer had failed multiple drug screenings, was addicted to pain medication, purchased pills on the street and sold his pills from the clinic to others, prosecutors said. Gullett admitted he didn’t discuss with the customer the possibility of addiction or the need for addiction treatment.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. — Greenup County Board of Health, Greenup County Health Department in the Willis C. Potter Health Education Center.
Staff, wire reports