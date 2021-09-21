WHEELERSBURG
Jazz in the Park will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Porter Township Community Park.
The free concert will feature Gary Billups, Tom and Anne Stephens, Harry Wilkinson and Mark Zanter.
Artists sought
for October show
GRAYSON
Artists are invited to submit their works to the Grayson Gallery and Art Center for its October show.
The gallery will accept up to three pieces per artist from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 and 18.
Work must be original; all mediums will be accepted; they may have a fall or Halloween theme, but any theme will be accepted.
There are no entry fees, but a 20% commission will go to the GGAC on sold works only.
Art must be ready to display; wired for hanging, tagged on the back side (or, as needed for 3D works) with artist name, title, medium and price.
Artists will be notified about picking up October's work and all prior shows.
An opening reception for artists, their guests and the public will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the F!nal Fr!day Art Walk on Oct. 29, at which time three cash awards of $50 each will be given.
The event will feature live music, a costume contest with prizes and refreshments.
'Moana Jr.'
to open Thursday
HUNTINGTON
First Stage Theatre Co. will present "Disney's Moana Jr." this week.
Five shows will run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Huntington High School. Saturday and Sunday will include 2:30 p.m. matinees.
Tickets are $12 adults and $10 children 12 and younger.
Kenova preschool
has openings
KENOVA
Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool (a.k.a. The Training Station) still has a few spots open for the Fall 2021 session.
The Training Station Preschool, at Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th St., is designed to meet the needs of each individual child from 2 to 4 years old.
Students not eligible for kindergarten because of age requirements may be accepted.
For more information or an application form, visit kenovaumc.com and look for the Training Station, Preschool tab, or visit Kenova United Methodist Church or KUMC Training Station Preschool Facebook pages. For more information, call the church office at (304) 453-1112.
MEETING
Today at 5:30 p.m.: Carter County Board of Education, special session, 228 S. Carol Malone Blvd. in Grayson.