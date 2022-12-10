Free dental care offered
GRAYSON
Justice Family Dentistry will offer the third annual Care Day, offering free dental care to those in need, at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, patients can choose extraction, filling or cleaning. The offer is limited to 60 patients.
Justice Family Dentistry is at 132 Interstate Drive.
Phelps to perform at PAC
ASHLAND
Multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will perofmr at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Sunday, Dec. 18.
The Christmas concert event is part of the “It Must Be Christmas” Tour and will begin at 7 p.m.
Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, according to a news release. Phelps is perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band.
A leading voice in contemporary Christian music, Phelps has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Visit davidphelps.com or paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007 for more information.
College completion rates up in Ky.
FRANKFORT
Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said.
The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
Kentucky’s gains tied for second best in the nation, the council said, citing a recent report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
The report shows that Kentucky “is leading the pack in increasing college completion rates, and that is a testament to our campuses’ and state leaders’ dedication to ensuring every Kentuckian has access to the resources they need to succeed — regardless of income or background,” said Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson.
Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m.: Greenup County Board of Education, monthly meeting, central office. Alternate location: GCHS.
Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.: Carter County Board of Education, special meeting. 15 Grahn Road, Olive Hill.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m.: Catlettsburg Council, special meeting, city hall.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.: Raceland City Council, community center.
Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 4:15 p.m.: Catlettsburg City Council, special meeting, city hall. NOTE: The regular council meeting scheduled for Dec. 20 has been canceled.
Staff, wire reports