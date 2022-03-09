ASHLAND
A pop-up vaccination clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Ashland Community Kitchen at 2516 Carter Ave.
The event is an effort by Shelter of Hope, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Kentucky and the kitchen to boost vaccination rates of Kentuckians who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.
Free COVID-19 vaccines as well as educational information will be provided.
Pathfinder
events set
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College will offer Pathfinder Day, an event during which prospective students can visit campus and speak to current students, faculty and staff, at 11 a.m. today at the College Drive Campus (1400 College Drive Ashland KY 41141).
Pathfinder Day consists of an admissions presentation and walking campus group tour.
To register, visit kctcs.radiusbycampusmgmt.com/ssc/eform/KC7B76N77d6G0x671cd70n.ssc.
Other Pathfinder Days include Technology Drive on March 15 and additional opportunities to visit to College Drive on March 18 and March 21.
Those interested in attending one of those dates can register at /ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions/schedule-a-campus-visit/pathfinder-day.aspx
Board of health
meeting planned
GREENUP
The Greenup County Board of Health will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Greenup County Health Department in the Willis C. Potter Health Education Center.
The meeting will include the review of the health department FY22 operating budget, the health taxing district budget review, a legislative update and a COVID-19 update.
For more information, call (606) 473-9838.
Wine fundraiser
is canceled
HUNTINGTON
Marshall Artists Series’ annual Uncorked wine festival fundraiser, scheduled for April 2, has been canceled.
MAS plans to resume the event in 2023.