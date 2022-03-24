CANNONSBURG
While children are on spring break, The Cinema at Camp Landing will offer free admission to “Trolls: World Tour” on Monday through Thursday and “Minions” April 4 through 7.
Admission will be free to accompanying adults, too.
Showings will be at 11:15 a.m. and 7 p.m.
For more information, visit the Cinema Camp Landing Facebook or Instagram pages.
MLK Jr. program
set for April 4
IRONTON
In memory of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ohio University Southern will host a community discussion of “Letter from Birmingham Jai,” on the anniversary of the Civil Rights leader’s death.
The event will be in-person at 6 p.m. April 4 in the Mains Rotunda. Light refreshments will be served.
Robert Pleasant, director of student services at OHIO Southern, said the event is not a lecture, rather a conversation to let people share their thoughts.
“We’ve come a long way as a country, but when you read that letter, some of the things are still happening today,” he said. “We have to be willing to have these types of open, honest, respectful conversations. When you read the letter you get a glimpse of the past, but also the present. We still have some work to do.”
During the event, participants will discuss their personal thoughts on the letter in small groups with trained facilitators.
Registration is required at ohio.edu/southern/mlk. Upon registration, participants will receive a copy of “Letter from Birmingham Jail” via email to read and reflect on before the event.
For more information, email pleasanr@ohio.edu; mckenzt1@ohio.edu; or scschisler@aol.com.
Special service
in Hanging Rock
HANGING ROCK, OHIO
The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ will celebrate its 59th anniversary with a special service on Saturday, April 2, at 6 p.m.
The church is at 525 St. Rt. 650. All are welcome. The pastor is Glenn Jenkins.