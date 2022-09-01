Free Bible class offered
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute will offer a free class titled “The Book of Revelation” Signs of the Times from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 15.
The 16-week class will be led by Pastor Earl Sammons.
For more information, call the institute at (606) 928-5127.
The institute is at 5673 Southland Drive.
GCHD holiday hours set
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. The health department will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
BCCE closed Monday
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day, reopening at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Man charged in fatal shooting
PAINTSVILLE An eastern Kentucky man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old daughter, officials said.
Stacy Collins, 47, was charged with murder in the death of Stacia Collins, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor said, according to news outlets.
The girl’s body was found on Aug. 11 along a rural road after her father was found with with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Saylor said. The girl died from a gunshot wound and the father was hospitalized.
Collins was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, Saylor said. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.
Authorities were continuing to investigate and are trying to determine a motive, Saylor said. He called the case challenging and heartbreaking.
“There’s no understandable reason for this,” he said.
Sept. 7
FIVCO Long Term Care Ombudsman Advisory Council, 10 a.m..Zoom meeting. Contact ahamilton@lablaw.org for more information.
Staff, wire reports