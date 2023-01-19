Free BARKer Farm show Sat.
CANNONSBURG
The BARKer Farm Animal Show is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. near the food court at Camp Landing Entertainment District.
The free show will feature the following animals: Sunni the boa constrictor, Clyde the chameleon, Charlotte the tarantula, Whisper the parrot, Clint the armadillo, Cricket the large tortoise, Bugs the rabbit, and Barbie the African crested porcupine.
Guild to begin Year 60
HUNTINGTON
Musical Arts Guild will begin rehearsals for its 60th season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 5th Avenue at 10th Street.
Open to all ages, the community chorus’ productions have ranged from Broadway musicals to choral concerts. New singers, from high school to seniors, are invited to sing with the group.
Mother and son duo Gail and Bruce Rous will lead the group.
1 killed in tank explosion
GUTHRIE
One worker was killed and four others were injured in an explosion at an industrial facility in western Kentucky, officials said.
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
One employee died and four others were injured in the blast, Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel told WSMV-TV.
A vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing the chemicals when steam was seen coming from the area of the truck, the emergency management agency said Thursday in a statement. Within minutes, the tank exploded and struck two employees, killing one. Also injured were the driver of the truck, a Guthrie city employee and another Quick Turn employee.
Officials think chemicals mixed resulting in a reaction that created too much pressure inside the tank, the statement said. The Kentucky State Fire Marshall and the Kentucky Environmental Cabinet are investigating.
AG to combat trafficking
FRANKFORT
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said an initiative launched by his office has the potential to become a “game changer” in fighting human trafficking.
The initiative mobilizes communities and landlords to identify and shutter illicit massage businesses that might be enabling human trafficking.
“We know that human trafficking is happening in our communities, and the H.O.P.E. Initiative has the potential to be a real game changer in our fight against it,” Cameron said Wednesday.
Last October, the attorney general’s Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution launched the Human Trafficking Outreach Prevention and Education Initiative, or H.O.P.E Initiative, The goal is to make Kentucky inoperable for businesses that engage in human trafficking.
Since then, landlords in Bullitt, Fayette, Hardin and Laurel counties were notified of suspected human trafficking on their property, Cameron’s office said. More than half the landlords contacted terminated or declined to renew leases with the alleged illicit businesses, it said.
