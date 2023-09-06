Fraley Festival begins today
OLIVE HILL
The Fraley Festival 2023 gets under way today at Carter Caves State Resort Park.
The annual celebration of the traditional musical heritage of eastern Kentucky will feature Robin Kessinger, Reed Island Rounders, The 1937 Flood, Jim and Ada McCown, The Corndrinkers, Bobby Taylor, John Harrod, Wiley Dew, Rich Kirby, The Morgans, Tony Ellis and Louise Adkins, Nick and Kathy Hallman, Michael Garvin, Henry Barnes, Dave Haas, Roger Cooper, Hunter Walker, Gary and Toni Sager, Karly Dawn Milner, Andrew Bevan, Rabbit Hash String Band and Jerico.
The festival continues through Saturday.
Lions fundraiser will be Saturday
FLATWOODS
Flatwoods Lions Club will have a hamburger-funnel cake fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hamor Village Shopping Center.
Proceeds will be used for club projects.
Rummage sale upcoming at center
GRAYSON
The women of the Carter County Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday in the lounge of the center.
All proceeds will go toward the seniors’ activity fund.
Greenup board to meet Thursday
GREENUP
The Greenup County Board of Health will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Willis C. Potter Health Education Center at the health department.
Topics will include the health department operational budget, health taxing district budget reports, a capital projects update and an update on flu and COVID response.
For more information, call the department at (606) 473-9838.
Monday
3:15 p.m. — Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, auditorium of the Heritage Building.
Staff reports