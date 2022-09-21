Grief counseling offered
ASHLAND
Community Hospice will offer a new community grief support group, “What Does It Mean to be a Suicide Survivor.”
The support group, focused on family and friends who have lost a loved one by suicide, is a four-week program on Mondays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. beginning Oct. 10 in the Ironton office, at 2029 S. 3rd St.
Subsequent sessions will be Oct. 17, 24 and 31.
The sessions are being offered as a follow-up to September’s Suicide Prevention Month.
For more information or to reserve a space, call (606) 327-2636 or (800) 926-6184.
Foxfire returns this weekend
ASHLAND
The Foxfire Music and Arts Festival will be Friday and Saturday at the Ashland Riverfront.
Performing on Friday will be Koe Wetzel, Paul Cauthen, Pecos, Rooftops, Los Dog Street Band, 49 Winchester, Rones Owens, Shelby Lore, Moonlight Mile, Nathan and Chesi Arnet.
Performing on Saturday will be Dwight Yoakam, The Cadillac Three, The Steel Woods, Warren Zeiders, Sundy Best, Lauren Jenkins, Logan Halstead, Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends, Bill McDaniel and Jeremy Miller.
Regional artisans will be featured in an arts market celebrating Appalachian culture and art.
Tickets are available at the Paramount Arts Center.
Chili Fest will be Oct. 22
ASHLAND
The 17th annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Ashland.
Entry fee is $35 per team. For more information or to obtain an application, email community.kitchen@yahoo.com.
Animal blessing to be offered
HUNTINGTON
A Blessing of the Animals is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Johnson Memorial United Methodist in the side yard.
The blessing coincides with the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, Patron Saint of Animals. Many of the stories that surround the life of Francis say that he had a great love for animals and the environment.
Historically, blessing of animals can be either of the animal, or of the human-animal relationship, and can apply to pets and other companion animals, or to agricultural animals and working and other animals which humans depend on or interact with.
During the short service, pets may stay on a leash, in a carrier, or in your car at the fence.
The church is at 513 10th St.
For more information, call the church at (304) 525-8116 or email johnsonmumc@gmail.com.
