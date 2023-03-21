Fourth Friday Luncheon upcoming
IRONTON
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth Friday Luncheon will be at noon Friday at the Knights of Columbus.
Guest speaker will be Sen. Shane Wilkins.
To RSVP, call (740) 377-4550 or janie@ledcorp.org.
The venue is at 2102 So Third St.
Blood donors receive reward
ASHLAND
The Red Cross is encouraging residents to donate blood by offering prizes.
Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma through March 31 will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email and will be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card; five winners will be chosen.
All types are needed, especially type O.
For details, visit rcblood.org/help.
To book an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Leadership Kentucky taking applications
FRANKFORT
Leadership Kentucky is accepting applications for the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2023.
BRIGHT Kentucky is designed to develop the next generation of leaders, ages 21 to 40, in the Appalachian region of Kentucky, to help them innovate, collaborate and advance community and economic development.
BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2023 will gather in July in Pikeville, Pineville/Middlesboro in August, Ashland/Morehead in September, Somerset/Corbin in October and Berea/Frankfort in November. Five months of three-day sessions throughout the Appalachian Region provide an opportunity for aspiring leaders to connect with peers, develop leadership skills, and gain inspiration to create positive impact in their communities. Participants are selected to ensure representation across geographic, ethnic, and demographic sectors.
For more information, visit leadershipky.org.
Lunch and Learn scheduled
ASHLAND
A Lunch and Learn event, scheduled for 11:45 a.m. March 28, will address human resources.
Jamie Parsons, vice president of human resources at King’s Daughters Medical Center, will speak on the topic “HR Issues — Whether you have One or 100 Employees” at The Venue At The Edge, 1100 Our Lady’s Way.
The event includes a lunch catered by Ghostly Gourmet.
Cost is $10 for Ashland Alliance members and $15 for nonmembers.
To register, call (606) 324-5111 or email info@ashlandalliance.com.
Staff reports