Found family event next week
ASHLAND
Found Family Coming Out Day dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bella Fonte Italian Restaurant.
Sponsored by Ashland Pride, the event is in celebration of National Coming Out Day; LGBTQIA+ community members are invited to share coming out stories, poetry, art or music.
The restaurant is at 1320 Carter Ave.
Harvest Festival on Saturday
VANCEBURG
The Vanceburg Lions Club will host Harvest Festival at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Food trucks will be onsite, with children’s activities, hay rides, live music, artisans, crafters and a chainsaw carver available. Local downtown businesses will be open during the event.
For more information, call (740) 534-3138 or email lewiscountychamber@gmail.com.
Breast cancer race set
CATLETTSBURG
The ninth annual Diabolical Boob 5K will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 starting and ending at the Boyd County Courthouse.
Registration made before Oct. 14 is $25; onsite registration, which will be from 8 to 9 a.m. on the day of the race, will be $30. The race has age categories and trophies will be awarded to the first two overall male and female finishers; awards will be given to the first three finishers in each male and female age group. Proceeds will go to support local breast cancer patients and survivors.
For more information or to register, visit tristateracer.com/DiabolicalBoob5K.
Flu clinic will be Oct. 22
RUSSELL
King’s Daughters Pediatrics will host a Say Boo to the Flu event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Bellefonte Centre lobby, 1000 Ashland Drive, Russell.
Health services will be available, including flu vaccines for the family from age 6 months and health education. Face painting, games and treats, including popcorn, cotton candy and slushies, will be available. Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
A parent/guardian must be present to consent for vaccination for those younger than 18. Flu vaccination cost will be billed to insurance. Cost for self-pay patients is $27; cash, checks and credit cards welcome. Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurances cover the vaccination at 100%.
Children younger than 5, especially those younger than 2, are at high risk of getting very sick from the seasonal flu. Vaccination offers children the best protection against the flu and its serious, sometimes life-threatening complications.
To get the highest level of protection, children who have not previously had a flu shot need two. The first should be administered at 6 months, the second four to six weeks later.
WVa tire collection events scheduled for October, November
CHARLESTON
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next. A total of 13 events are scheduled. They are being held by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan. October events are in Logan County on Friday and Oct. 21, Jefferson and Roane counties on Saturday, Kanawha and Upshur counties on Oct. 15 and Cabell and Pendleton counties on Oct. 22.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 5 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Juanita Ditty; third — Norma Meek; fourth — Kay Memmer.
