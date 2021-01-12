HUNTINGTON
Two Ashland natives will be featured speakers at Writers Can Read, scheduled virtually at 7 p.m. Monday.
John Neyer and Steve Eggleston will speak about their new book, "Conflicted."
Neyer studied at the University of Kentucky before working such diverse jobs as training Arabian horses to working as an investigator for his writing partner, Eggleston, who was an attorney in San Francisco.
Eggleston has a long history of collaborating on books and other publications. He lives in Somerset, England.
To participate, visit the Writers Can Read Facebook page immediately prior to the event.
SBI registration underway
ASHLAND
Registration for the spring semester at Southland Bible Institute will be Thursday and Friday, with classes starting on Monday.
Graduation will be at 10 a.m. May 15.
For more information, call (606) 928-5127. Southland is at 5673 Southland Drive.
Red Cross seeks
volunteers
HUNTINGTON
The local chapter of the American Red Cross is seeking volunteers for emergency support, including supporting families impacted by devastating home fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and other emergencies.
“Just knowing that someone is there to lend a helping hand during these trying times provides a light of hope for our neighbors ,”Erica Mani, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, said.
Some of the areas in which volunteers are needed include:
• Blood donor ambassadors: Blood drive volunteers help support the blood donors and ensure they have a pleasant and fulfilling experience, from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave.
• Disaster response volunteers: Partnering with local fire departments, Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers connect with families by video or phone call to provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover.
• Volunteer from home (virtual positions): Help from the comfort of your own home through a wide range of virtual opportunities, including volunteer screeners who help match new volunteers with the needs of the organization and connecting volunteers with positions for which they are both interested and well suited.
For more information, visit redcross.org/volunteer.
Alzheimer’s sessions set
LEXINGTON
A program titled "Rural Caregiving Telemedicine program: Staying Active at Home during the Winter Months" will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
The sessions focuses on how to receive and provide quality care for a loved one with memory and thinking problems, including examples of activities for different ability levels.
The program is offered by the UK Sanders Brown Center on Aging and The Alzheimer’s Association.
To register for the free program, visit https://tinyurl.com/SBCoACaregivingor or call Tyler at (859) 257-6507.