ASHLAND
The first Food Truck Friday is set for Friday at the Central Park concession area.
The Spirit of America Pig's Blanket truck will be serving hungry individuals as Shelby Lore provides music beginning at noon.
City Commissioner Marty Gute said he hopes this will become a weekly event at three different sites — Central Park, Broadway Square and the South Ashland business district.
Registration for fall
classes still open
ASHLAND
Students still have time to enroll for ACTC classes beginning Aug. 16.
Returning students are encouraged to contact their assigned advisor to create their schedule. Students can determine who their assigned advisor is by checking their Student Self Service account. Students can also create an appointment with their advisor through Starfish if the advisor has set office hours.
There are a variety of scheduling options, including 16-, 12-, and eight-week sessions so students can select classes that fit their schedule. Online, hybrid, and face-to-face classes are available.
ACTC’s admissions application is free to complete.
The college will be hosting a fall registration event beginning Monday, where prospective and returning students can learn about various programs of study and register for fall classes, according to ACTC.
Those interested in attending one or more of the mini open houses are asked to register in advance by going to https://actcjuly2021.eventbrite.com.
Recently, the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), including Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) announced they will not be raising tuition in the fall.
At $179 per credit hour, KCTCS colleges already have the lowest tuition in the state, which saves families thousands of dollars. Out-of-state students from counties contiguous to Kentucky will continue to pay $358 per credit hour. All other out-of-state students will continue to pay $627 per credit hour.
To apply for financial aid, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.gov.
To set up a visit to campus or to schedule an appointment with an advisor, contact the Welcome Center by calling (606) 326-2040 or emailing as_welcome@kctcs.edu.
OSHP seizes $16K
worth of meth
PORTSMOUTH
Ohio State Highway Patrol seized a loaded Glock 9mm and $16,800 worth of meth at a June 30 traffic stop in Scioto County, according to a news release.
Troopers announced Thursday that charges have been filed against 27-year-old Dejon Lamar Christopher Clark, of Detroit, pursuant to the stop.
Clark was stopped in a 2006 Chevy Impala on U.S. 23 in Scioto for traffic violations, at which point an observant trooper noticed weed odor and residue inside the vehicle, the release stated. A probable cause search turned up 168 grams of crank inside a speaker box in the car, police said.
Clark was booked at the Scioto County Jail on drug and gun charges. He faces up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
MEETING
Monday at 1 p.m.: SBDM Council, Cannonsburg Elementary’s principal’s office., special site-base council.