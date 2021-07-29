ASHLAND
The 52nd Festival of Nations will be presented by the International Folklanders Folk and Ethnic Dance Troupe at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Central Park Bandstand.
The theme is “Dancing Along the Danube: An Evening of German Dances in Authentic Costumes.”
Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating.
Those interested in joining the group may call (606) 928-9372 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
Beshear announces
320-plus jobs
HENDERSON
Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined executives from Pratt Paper LLC and local officials in Henderson to announce the company’s new $400 million paper mill, a project committed to creating 321 well-paying jobs over the next five years, according to a news release.
Pratt’s investment is the largest in that particular region of Kentucky in more than 25 years, and is the largest in the state in nearly two years. It is the third largest job-creation announcement of 2021, stated the release.
Pratt plans to build two facilities totaling 1.15 million square feet along Kentucky Highway 425 in Henderson County. The company’s initial investment will support construction of a state-of-the-art, 450,000-square-foot paper mill that will manufacture 100% recycled products.
Company leaders expect additional future investment to construct a 700,000-square-foot corrugator plant to produce corrugated sheet and boxes, including pizza boxes and packaging for major distributors and big box stores, using paper sourced from the new paper mill, according to the release.
Pratt leadership anticipates construction of the roughly 120-job paper mill will begin in March 2022, with completion slated for fall 2023. The corrugator facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and employ approximately 200 people once fully operational. Company leaders also expect the project to contribute to approximately 700 construction jobs over the coming years.
Smith to join
Scott Orthopedic
HUNTINGTON
Sports Medicine Orthopedist Jarrod Smith, M.D. has joined the team at the Scott Orthopedic Center, the center announced on Thursday. Smith will begin seeing patients starting Monday.
Dr. Smith is a graduate of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. He went on to complete orthopedic surgery residencies at both the University of Toledo Medical Center and the University of Tennessee College of Medicine.
Smith completed an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Fellowship at the Andrews Research and Education Foundation in Gulf Breeze, Florida, according to the press release.
During his college years, Smith was a member of the Tennessee football team, on the Georgetown College football team that won the NAIA national championship and a captain of the Ohio Dominican University football team. He has provided medical coverage to professional teams such as the Tampa Bay Rays, the Washington Football Team, Auburn University and others. Smith is the quarterbacks coach at Ironton High School.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for July 28 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Clara Marcum; third — Jody Lowman; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.
MEETING
Monday, 6 p.m.: Special meeting, Catlettsburg council.