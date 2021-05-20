ASHLAND
Foghat will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Paramount Arts Center.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The bluesy rock band best known for the hit “Slow Ride” is marking 50 years with the release of “8 Days on the Road.”
In addition, a second show by comedian Leanne Morgan has been added. She will perform at 3 and 7:30 p.m. June 27. Tickets range from $25 to $40.
For more information, call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.
606 Initiative
hoops tournament
ASHLAND
606 Initiative will conduct a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday, May 29, at AdvantaClean on 13th Street in Ashland.
The facility features a half-court playing area. Entry fee is $100.
Joel Duelley, of AdvantaClean, said all proceeds will go to Safe Harbor. The winner will receive a $1,000 grand prize. Duelley said signups will occur all the way up until the day of the tournament.
According to Duelley, responses for businesses wanting to sponsor the event has been outstanding.
Call (606) 694-1096 if interested in sponsoring or participating.
606 Initiative is also cooking up plans for another event — a rib cook-off — for July 31. Proceeds will benefit Hope’s Place.
Shoot Hoops,
Not Drugs Tour
CANNONSBURG
The 2021 Shoot Hoops, Not Drugs Tour featuring former Kentucky basketball player Jarrod Polson will visit Boyd County High School on Thursday, June 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will hit Magoffin County on Monday, June 7, at the same time.
The free regional basketball skills camp is open to all school-age youth. All youth receive a free T-shirt and basketball. Water and food will be provided. No pre-registration is required.
The camp’s objective is to provide a safe, drug-free activity.
If interested in being a sponsor in this Operation UNITE event, call (606) 407-1360 or email jvanzant@centertech.com. Visit operationunite.org.
Art in the Park
upcoming
HUNTINGTON
Tri-State Arts Association will have Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 and noon to 5 p.m. June 13 at Eighth Street and 13th Avenue in Ritter Park.
More than 15 juried artists will exhibit watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings and photography and fiber and glass art.
For more informaton, call Laura Moul at (304) 743-8281 or email lauramoul@aol.com
Father's Day event
to aid Neighborhood
ASHLAND
The Father's Day Bourbon Bash will be at 6:30 p.m. June 17 at Bombshells and Ales.
The livestreamed event will benefit The Neighborhood. An online raffle is planned. One ticket gives the buyer 14 drawings to win a variety of bourbons. Separate split-the-pot tickets are available.
Tickets are available at bourbonbash.org.
The restaurant is at 739 Carter Ave.
Monastery open
for visits
WAYNE, W.Va.
The Holy Cross Monastery is open to visitors.
Masks must be worn inside the monastery, but are not required outside the monastery grounds. For more information and dress code,call Hermitage of the Holy Cross Monastery guest master at (304) 849-2072.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for May 19 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Kay Memmer; third — Karen Maher; fourth — Norma Meek.
National Trails Day
to be celebrated
IRONTON
National Trails Day will be celebrated on Saturday, June 5, at the Wayne National Forest in Ironton.
In honor of National Trails Day, the Southern Wayne Advocacy Council (SWAC), the Lawrence County Commissioners and the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) encourage everyone to visit the Wayne National Forest to discover the outdoor recreation that it has to offer. Walking, hiking, equestrian and ATV trails are accessible.The forest offers fishing, kayaking, archery and hunting as well.
During this event, educational booths will be present with information about some of these activities as well as those interested in learning more about the forest. These booths will be set up at the Roadside Picnic Shelter across from the historic Vesuvius Furnace.
The event is free and is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at (740) 377-4550.
MEETINGS
• Today at 2 p.m.: Special meeting, Greenup County Board of Education, virtual.
• Monday at 5:30 p.m.: Regular meeting, Greenup County Board of Education, central office (alternate location: GCHS).
• June 8 at 6:30 p.m.: Special meeting, Ashland-Boyd County Board of Health, Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, conference room, 2924 Holt Street.