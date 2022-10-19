Flu clinic will be Saturday
RUSSELL
King’s Daughters Pediatrics will host a Say Boo to the Flu event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bellefonte Centre lobby (1000 Ashland Drive, Russell).
Health services, including flu vaccines for the family from age 6 months, will be available.
Face-painting, games and treats, including popcorn, cotton candy and slushies, will be available. Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
A parent/guardian must be present to consent for vaccination for those younger than 18. Flu vaccination cost will be billed to insurance. Cost for self-pay patients is $27; cash, checks and credit cards are welcome. Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurances cover the vaccination.
Halloween pet photos available
RUSSELL
Powell Photography and Pip Stitch Gifts will offer photo sessions with pets from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Donations for Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will be taken at the time. In addition to monetary donations and gift cards, AARF is in need of gently used towels, fleece blankets, blue Dawn dishwashing liquid, 99% germ-killing bleach, Purina Dog Chow Complete, canned Pedigree dog food (chicken or beef), Purina Puppy Chow Complete, canned Pedigree puppy food, canned Friskies (no fish flavors), Purina One adult cat food and kitten food, Fancy Feast kitten food (no fish flavors), Slide cat litter, laundry detergent and paper towels.
Powell Photography is at 426 Etna Street.
Art Slam ‘22 canceled
ASHLAND
Art Slam ‘22, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at 12452 Paul Coffey Blvd., has been canceled because of lack of participation.
Those who have paid will receive a refund.
GCHD to be closed on Thursday
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will close at 11 a.m. Thursday for staff development. The office will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
For more information, call (606) 473-9838.
Bible conference upcoming
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute has scheduled its Fall Bible Conference for Friday and Saturday.
The school’s spring semester will begin in January.
For more information, call (606) 928-5127.
Southland is at 5673 Southland Drive.
Special music service planned
ASHLAND
Second Baptist Church will have a Fifth Saturday Singing service at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church.
The event is sponsored by Women on Missions; a mission offering will be taken and refreshments will follow the service.
The church is at 4950 Williams Ave.
Former secretary, charged with rape
LEXINGTON
A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary and lawmaker has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape.
Former state Rep. John Tilley is accused of having sex with a woman who could not consent because she was physically helpless, according to the Fayette County indictment returned last week.
The indictment alleges the incident happened around April 15. Tilley was arrested on the same charge in August and posted bond.
Tilley’s attorney, Steve Schroering, told news outlets when Tilley was arrested that his client is innocent and turned himself in.
“John Tilley maintains his innocence of the criminal charges and has cooperated with the investigation,” Schroering said. “He respects the judicial process and has no further comment at this time.”
Arraignment is set for Oct. 28.
Cultural preservation projects receive grants
MEMPHIS
The National Parks Service has awarded grants for cultural heritage preservation projects in Tennessee, Kentucky and five other states in the service’s Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative region.
National Parks Service officials said Monday that 23 projects in the region are receiving $335,166 in grants in partnership with the Jefferson National Parks Association.
Grantees are getting up to $25,000 for projects related to cultural resource preservation and heritage tourism, said Timothy S. Good, chair of the Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative for the National Park Service.
In Kentucky, the Young Historians Project is receiving $1,193 to train 75 seventh grade students in historical research, sourcing, writing, and public speaking.
ARC awards $47M for projects
CHARLESTON
The Appalachian Regional Commission is granting $47 million to 52 projects aimed at economic diversification in communities affected by job losses in the coal industry.
The funding, which comes from the commission’s POWER Initiative, will reach 181 counties. The funding is the largest to date since the initiative was launched in 2015, the commission said Monday in a statement. It is aimed at creating jobs, expanding skills training and attracting private investments to support industries such as agriculture, food and tourism.
“Our coal-impacted communities are a vital part of Appalachia’s 13 states and 423 counties — when our coal communities thrive, our entire region is uplifted,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.
Staff reports