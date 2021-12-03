LEXINGTON
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recognized Flatwoods Councilmember Buford Hurley II and City Clerk/Treasurer Heather Morris with a KLC Level II award for Excellence in City Governance, according to a news release.
The awards are part of the KLC City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
The Level II Excellence in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 60 hours of approved training with two hours of ethics training.
Nine Lessons
and Carols
ASHLAND
First Presbyterian Church will have a Christmas Eve service called “Nine Lessons and Carols.”
It will be a service of Christian worship. The story of the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah and the birth of Jesus will be told in nine ancient and short Bible readings or lessons from Genesis, the prophetic books and the Gospels, interspersed with the singing of Christmas carols, hymns and choir anthems.
The service will be on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Ashland church (1600 Winchester Ave.).
According to First Presbyterian member Bob Miller, the “lessons and carols” tradition dates back to 1880 in England. In 1918, he said, The Chapel of King’s College in Cambridge conducted a similar service.
Winner Wonderland
coming Dec. 8
PORTSMOUTH
Southern Ohio Medical Center is inviting the community to participate in its second annual Winner Wonderland event on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The virtual holiday party is in the same vein as the organization’s traditional Winter Wonderland ball. It will be broadcast live on the SOMC Development Foundation Facebook page.
Guests have the chance to win a grand prize of $5,000, as well as nine other case prizes. Cost is $100 to enter.
There will also be a virtual auction featuring items raning from a catered holiday meal, monthly cupcakes for a year and a trip to the Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina.
To participate, send a text to 71760. You will receive a link to an auction site where you can view all available items and place bids. Bidding begins today and will continue until Dec. 8 at 6:45 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will support the purchase of new, state-of-the-art cardiac monitors, according to an SOMC press release.
Visit somc.org/WinnerWonderland for more information.
Pedestrian killed
in Scioto County
WHEELERSBURG
An Ironton woman has died after a pedestrian-involved accident in the Wheelersburg area, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Debra K. Hurley, 61, was trying to cross the roadway when a vehicle struck her in the southbound lane of Gallia Pike (CR-1) near milepost No. 5. The Portsmouth Post of the OSHP received the call at 6:48 p.m. on Thursday.
Hurley died at the scene. Impairment is not suspected. The crash remains under investigation.
Green Township Fire/EMS Department and the Scioto County Coroner assisted OSHP.