FLATWOODS
The Flatwoods Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m, according to the Lions Club and City of Flatwoods.
The 2021 theme is “United as One.”
The parade will be livestreamed on the Flatwoods Parks Board and City of Flatwoods Facebook pages beginning at 12:45 p.m.
Registration for
class announced
ASHLAND
Registration for winter/spring classes at Southland Bible Institute will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14.
Classes will begin on Jan. 17 and May 12.
Registration for Fall classes will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12.
For more information, call (606) 928-5127.
Dessert and a
show offered
HUNTINGTON
“A 1940s Christmas Homecoming” will be presented at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at First United Methodist Church.
The show will feature big band music. Desserts will be served.
Admission is by donation. Proceeds will benefit the music program of the church, which is at 1124 Fifth Ave.
For more information, call the church at (304) 522-0357.
Violin recital set
for Dec. 12
ASHLAND
A violin Christmas recital for the students of Kathy Chamis will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Southland Bible Institute.
Featured guest artist will be John Thornsberry of The John Thornsberry Trio. His newly recorded CD, “New Star Shining,” includes “Mary Did You Know,” which he will perform.
Social distancing and masks are preferred.
For more information, call Southland Bible Institute at (606) 928-5127.