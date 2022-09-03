Fishing tourney set for Oct. 1 at Yatesville Lake
LOUISA
The Daryle E. Patrick Inaugural Fishing Tournament will be at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at Yatesville Lake Marina.
A boat and a kayak division will be offered, and a children’s shore tournament will start at noon; winner will be determined by quantity of fish caught.
Registration will begin at 6 a.m. Cost is $100 per boat (two-person team). Prizes are first, $1,000; second, $400; third, $200. Launch at first light.
Kayaks will launch 30 minutes after boats. Rentals will be available at Rebel River Outfitter. Payout will depend on the number of entries.
Sponsorship levels are: Gold — $500 (includes large sign, boat entry, prize sponsorship); Silver — $250 (includes large sign and boat entry); Bronze — $100 (sponsorship sign).
Randy’s Red White and Blue Backyard BBQ will be on site for concessions.
The event is presented by Ashland Fire Fighters Local 706. all proceeds will go to the annual Daryle Patrick Children’s Christmas Party.
For pre-registration and sponsorship opportunities, call Fields Davis at (606) 465-8010.
Ashland Blazer reunion set for Sept. 16-18
ASHLAND
The Ashland Blazer Class of 1971 reunion is scheduled for Sept. 16-18.
On Friday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m. will be a picnic at Armco Park Shelter 7. Food will be provided.
A dinner and dance are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at The Elks Lodge. There will be cash bar.
A celebration is set for Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at the riverfront park and train station in Ashland.
Contact Carol Hellard at (606) 324-6562 for more information.
History center of upcoming fest
MAYSVILLE
The Simon Kenton Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 at 2215 Old Main St.
The festival in Old Washington offers a historical adventure, including visits and presentations from historical heroes, pioneer games, music, shopping, food and free museum visits.
For more information, call Lacey Holleran at (606) 563-2596 or email laceyholleran@maysvilleky.net.
Signal upgrades may cause traffic delays
Motorists should plan for brief traffic delays at the Grayson I-64 exit in Carter County and on U.S. 23 at Ashland Town Center and River Hill Drive in Boyd County next week for signal upgrades.
All intersection traffic will be flagged Tuesday and Wednesday at the following locations and times:
• Carter County: Ky. 1/Ky. 7 at I-64 westbound exit ramp in Grayson, 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6
• Boyd County: U.S. 23 at Ashland Town Center Mall, 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 7
• Boyd County: U.S. 23 at River Hill Drive, noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7
Kentucky Department of Highways crews and contractors will replace old traffic signal control cabinets with new upgraded systems, which will require the signals to be powered off for several hours. Flaggers will control all intersection traffic during the work.
Crews will try to wait until after school starts to lessen traffic impacts, but work could affect some morning rush hour traffic. Because these intersections are high-traffic areas, delays are likely.
KSP investigating shooting of suspect
LEXINGTON
Kentucky State Police are investigating after two Lexington Police officers shot a driver on Thursday night.
The officers were responding to a 9:20 p.m. call about an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm, according to a news release from the Lexington Police Department. The driver of the vehicle did not comply with verbal commands from the officers and pointed a firearm at an officer, according to police. The officers fired their weapons and struck the driver, who was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The officers were uninjured. They recorded the interaction on their body cameras, as per department policy. The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. In addition, the Lexington Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review.
The officers are being placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation. Police did not publicly identify the officers or the suspect.
Wednesday
Ashland Board of Education, 5:30 p.m. special meeting, 1820 Hickman Street.
Staff, wire reports