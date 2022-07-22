Meeting date is updated
GREENUP
The Greenup County Genealogy meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the main branch of the library.
Fishing tourny at Yatesville
LOUISA
A free kids fishing tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yatesville Lake Marina. The event is called “Red, White & Bluegill.”
There will be four age groups (13-16, 9-12, 5-8, 4-and-under). Trophies will be handed out to the first- and second-place finishers. Other prizes are available, too.
Food will be available for purchase from Randy’s Red, White & Blue Backyard BBQ.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
New Smokin’ J’s open
CANNONSBURG
Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse is open today at 4 p.m. for dinner only. It was also open yesterday evening in its new location at Camp Landing.
It will open for lunch and dinner every day beginning Saturday, July 23, in its new spot.
The restaurant announced it will also feature a new menu.
Community Summerfest
FORT GAY, W.VA.
The Fort Gay Community Summerfest is set for Saturday, July 23, at the Old Fort Gay Elementary School beginning at 4:30 p.m. and wrapping up with a movie after sunset.
There will be fireworks, a dunking booth, carnival games, food, face painting, cornhole and more.
Yates Family at local church
ASHLAND
Westwood Free Will Baptist Church will have The Yates Family at its 11 a.m. service Sunday.
The church is at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for July 20 are: first — Jacque Brownstead; second — Cathy Hood; third — Leannah Leslie; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
Staff reports