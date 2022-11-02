Fish, chicken dinner planned
FLATWOODS
The Flatwoods Lions Club will sponsor a fish or chicken dinner from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Russell Middle School.
Menu includes fish or chicken, baked beans, potatoes, cole slaw, bread, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for those younger than 12.
Proceeds will benefit Lions Club Projects.
For more information, call (606) 571-1588.
Help for veterans with pets offered
FLATWOODS
A Veteran’s vaccine clinic will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Guardian Animal Medical Center.
For $20, veterans may bring their pets for an exam, DHLPPV, bordetella, rabies and microchip, if needed. Fecal tests will be offered to those who bring a sample.
Those whose animals are current on vaccinations can purchase a certificate by paying $100 for a $198 gift card good for a year. Sponsorships are available.
The offer is limited to the first 80 veterans and participants must register in advance by calling (606) 928-6566.
Guardian Animal Medical Center is at 918 Bellefonte Road.
Movie focused on Portsmouth shown
IRONTON
The prize-winning documentary “Peerless City” will be shown at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in Bowman Auditorium on the Ohio University Southern campus.
The event is free, but registration is required.
“Peerless City” documents the story of Portsmouth, a once-booming port city on the Scioto River that later became known as the “pill mill capital of America” and was blamed for starting the opioid epidemic. Co-director is Portsmouth native Amanda Page; although Peerless City focuses on Portsmouth, viewers in Ironton and beyond will relate to its story.
“Like a lot of communities in Appalachia, especially in-river cities in Appalachia, Portsmouth was hit hard by deindustrialization, the loss of its major employers, and the loss of quite a bit of its population, then it was hit hard by the opioid epidemic,” Page said. “Taking a look at the history of Portsmouth the way we are in this film and its recovery efforts will offer people in other cities similar to Portsmouth a glimpse of how they can look at their own communities and start to develop a sense of greater pride and a sense of recovery for those communities.”
Page is a graduate of Ohio University, who began her college journey at the Southern campus, and will be present to discuss the film and answer audience questions.
For more information and to watch the trailer, visit https://www.peerlesscity.com/.
For questions about the screening in Ironton, contact Barbara Biggs via email at costas@ohio.edu or call her at (740) 533-4622.
Staff reports