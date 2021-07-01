GRAYSON
Tres Hermanos Nunez in Grayson is conducting its annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. The restaurant will begin serving free food at 6 p.m. Music, a mechanical bull and more will be featured.
Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. They will be fired from the Grayson Walking Trail across from Tres Hermanos. It’s the same spot as last year.
Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Legion Ride Saturday
ASHLAND
The American Legion Post 76 Riders are doing a ride this Fourth of July weekend.
Registration for Saturday’s event starts at 10 a.m. Kickstands up at noon.
Stops include Flatwoods Post 325, Bayso’s and Smokin’ J’s.
Cost is $20. There’s a $500 payout. You do not have to ride to enter.
The slow-race entry fee is $5 with $100 for the winner. The winner will be announced by 9 p.m.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for June 30 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Norma Meek; third — (Tie) Juanita Ditty and Jacque Brownstead; fourth — Kay Memmer.
Small business classes offered
ASHLAND
Registration for Workforce Solutions classes that help students learn strategies for starting and developing their own small business is open.
Among those are “Start Your Own Small Business,” “Starting Your Own Online Business,” “Start and Operate Your Own Home-Based Business,” “Create a Successful Business Plan” and “Using Social Media in Business.”
The classes are $115 and are six weeks in length. All offer an instructor-led and self-paced option. Classes open July 14.
Students complete these interactive courses entirely over the Internet. All courses are led by expert instructors, many of whom are nationally known authors. These courses are affordable, fun, fast and convenient.
To search for the classes listed above or to see the entire catalog of classes, visit https://www.ed2go.com/actc to find course descriptions, instructor information and user-friendly instructions.
For more information, contact Robin Harris, Director of Workforce Solutions, at robin.harris@kctcs.edu.