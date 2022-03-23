ASHLAND
The City of Ashland Fire Department will test fire hydrants in Ashland beginning Monday, April 4, and continuing through the end of the month, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hydrant testing will be conducted in zones and each resident should not be affected for more than one to two days. There may be a slight drop in pressure or a presence of discoloration from the minerals and sediments being flushed out of the system.
Consumers are advised to check water conditions prior to drawing water for consumption, cooking and for use in washers and dishwashers. If discoloration is found, run water until water clears.
Daily text alerts will be sent using AlertSense, a free service.
There is also an app available that enables the reception of notifications. Visit ashlandky.gov to sign up.
Horse expo
will be April 23
ASHLAND
Eastern Kentucky Horse Expo will be from noon to 5 p.m. April 23 at the Boyd County Extension Education Center at 1740 Addington Road.
Cowboy obstacle will be at 1 p.m., following the open arena from 10 a.m. to noon.
Classes will include stick horse, youth in hand, in hand, youth under saddle and under saddle.
Living will
programs planned
ASHLAND
Community Hospice is taking part in a nationwide initiative to promote living wills and advanced directives.
National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) is April 16, and Hospice will be available throughout the month to speak with any club, group, church, organization or business with details about living wills. Representatives will have forms available for individuals to complete after their presentations.
To schedule a presentation, call Beth Taylor at (606) 329-1890 or toll-free at (800) 926-6184.
MEETINGS
• Today at 4 p.m.: Russell High School SBDM Council, special meeting, Russell Independent Board Office. On the agenda are approval of SBDM principal selection trainer and SBDM principal selection training.
• Today at 5:15 p.m.: Ashland School Board Meeting, Ashland Middle School Library.
• Wednesday, April 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The WVSILC meeting will be both in person and via Zoom.