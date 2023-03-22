RACELAND
Personal finances will be the topic of a workshop set for 6 to 9 p.m. March 20 at the Raceland Community Center.
Personal Financial Hero Workshop, offered by Central Jobbank and Opportunity Center, will include a meal with budget mentors, financial planners and personal wealth consultants who will connect participants with the relationships and tools needed to manage personal funds.
Cost is $25 per ticket and space is limited. To RSVP, email hello@centraljobbank.org or call (606) 393-1147.
Quilt show this weekend
ASHLAND
The 2023 Sew Creative Expo and Quilt Show will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Boyd County Extension Education Facility Expo Building, 1760 Addington Road.
The event offers classes for quilting, basic embroidery, basic and intermediate sewing, crocheting, and needle art projects. Pre-registration is required.
Sewing class participants should bring a sewing machine and user manual
Registration is $30, which will cover lunch for both days plus a door prize ticket. There will be no refund of the registration fee.
Those who would like to display a quit should bring the item to the location between 1 and 7 p.m. today. Quilts may be picked up between 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday.
To register, bring a completed registration form and payment to Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center Street, Catlettsburg, KY 41129.
For more information, call (606) 739-5184.