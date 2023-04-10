Final paving of Carol Malone this week
GRAYSON
Final paving work on the newly-reconstructed Carol Malone Boulevard (Ky/ 7/Ky. 1) at downtown Grayson will start next week.
Beginning Monday, weather permitting, contractors will apply the final blacktop surface to all lanes of Carol Malone Boulevard between Academic Parkway near I-64 and the Little Sandy River bridge.
Blacktopping will require lane closures in both directions, and daily changes to traffic patterns. At times, turn lanes will be blocked and traffic may have to divert briefly.
Work will take place approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day through Friday, April 14, or until blacktopping is complete. Expect delays, especially during morning and evening rush hours. Take it slow, and heed all warning signs and flaggers.
Major work on the $6 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet improvement project was completed in November, and the highway was temporarily striped into its final enhanced, five-lane configuration with two lanes each direction, center turn lanes, and extra turn lanes at the U.S. 60-Main Street intersection. Final surface paving and additional concrete work was scheduled to take place this spring.
The Carol Malone Boulevard widening project was designed to reduce congestion along the highway by widening travel lanes, creating dedicated turn lanes, as well as adding new sidewalk, curbing, and other enhancements to improve traffic flow and safety.
The boulevard, which carries Ky. 7 and Ky. 1 traffic through downtown Grayson, is an important I-64 connector in Carter County that serves as many as 17,000 vehicles per day.
Rummage sale this weekend
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 and 15.
The center is at 3015 Louisa St.
Staff reports