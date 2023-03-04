Film competition planned
IRONTON
Submissions are sought for Ohio University Southern’s media competition.
For the 21st year, the competition, hosted by the electronic media program, will recognize excellence in the creation of high school video, audio and multimedia projects.
“We like to recognize student work in a public venue where their peers can see — and maybe even get inspired from — the work they create,” said Ernie Hall, electronic media production assistant at OHIO Southern.
Students in grades 9-12 from across the university’s tri-state service area are invited to participate; the award categories range from animation to podcasting, and news stories to digital photography.
Local media professionals will judge the entries, which are submitted by the schools. Judges will use a standardized form to critique the projects, based on criteria used by other media competitions.
Entries are being accepted at ohio.edu/southern/empixx through March 31, and winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on April 21 at OUS.
For more information, contact Brian Corea at corea@ohio.edu or (740) 533-4575.
Student art entries sought
MOUNT STERLING
Bluegrass Brushstrokes, a statewide student art show, will accept entries until April 1.
The show, open to students K through 12 in Kentucky, will accept paintings, drawings, mixed media, photography, sculpture and three-dimensional works and digital drawing.
Entry fee is $1 per work with up to five pieces accepted per student. The top pieces will be displayed at the Kentucky State Fair. Cash prizes also will be awarded.
For more information, visit grackentucky.org/student.
Women artists featured at sale
HUNTINGTON
In honor of Women’s History Month, the Huntington Museum of Art and the Museum Store will offer the Facebook Live “We Can Do It! Live Sale” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The sale will include works by Swedish artist Hilda af Klimt, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and American photographer Dorothea Lange, as well as pieces by made local women artists. The types of items will range from arts prints to home goods to fashions, ceramics and jewelry.
Women in spotlight for March
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will accept submissions for its Women in the Arts exhibit.
Female artists only may submit up to three pieces, in any medium and include any subject, with submissions set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 and 27 at the gallery.
There is no entry fee. Works must have artist name, title, medium & price on the back (or tagged for 3D pieces) with wire hangers or other means of hanging.
A reception with awards program will be from 6 to 9 p.m. March 31.
The gallery is at 301 East Third St.
Staff reports