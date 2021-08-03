SCIOTOVILLE
A man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Highland Bend Road near the intersection of Stockham Hollow Road.
Daniel McGuire, 57, of Portsmouth, was driving a 2010 Toyota Highlander westbound on Highland Bend when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
McGuire was pronounced deceased on arrival at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Impairment is not suspected. The crash remains under investigation.
Porter Township Fire Department and EMS assisted Ohio State Patrol at the scene.
Ky. 2 closed
at Blevins Road
Contractors will temporarily close Ky. 2 at Blevins Road in Greenup County today for a county road repair project.
From about 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Ky. 2 will be closed at Blevins Road (milepoint 10.8) while contractors for Greenup County install T-rail on the county road at the state highway intersection.
During the closure, Ky. 2 motorists may detour using Ky. 1, Ky. 1459 (Low Gap), and North Fork, or other routes, or use Ky. 7 to reroute between Carter County and Greenup areas.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Class of ’91
reunion soon
ASHLAND
The Paul G. Blazer Class of 1991 will conduct its 30-year reunion the weekend of Aug. 13-15. The weekend’s events will open at The Mill Tapas and Wine Bar on Friday night. Saturday’s events include a family-friendly event at Central Park and reception at Cheddar’s, and the weekend will close with tours of the high school and a class photo.
For more information and to register, join the Paul G. Blazer H.S. Class of 1991 group on Facebook, email blazerclassof1991@gmail.com, or visit https://blazerclassof91.wordpress.com.
Community Hospice
seeks volunteers
ASHLAND
Community Hospice will offer a two-day volunteer orientation training from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 26 at the Community Hospice office at 1480 Carter Ave.
Although volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, there is a particular need for those interested in providing short in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support, military vet-to-vet visits and at the care center as a greeter/receptionist or working with the hospitality cart.
Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist. All volunteers must complete the required training to be certified. Space is limited to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.
To reserve a space in the training session, call Andrea Arnett, director of volunteer services, at (606) 329-1890 or (800) 926-6184.
Lobster Fest
will be Aug. 14
ASHLAND
Safe Harbor’s Lobster Fest is celebrating its 14th anniversary with the event set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Bellefonte Country Club.
With the theme "Sitting on the Dock of the Bay," the event, cohosted by Safe Harbor and the Boyd County Medical Alliance, is chaired by Susan Fried of the Alliance and who has chaired the event since its inception. Fried also currently serves as past president of Safe Harbor’s Board of Directors.
Mark Breeding will be auctioneer for the live auction. Music will be provided by The Bad Habits Band. This marks the ninth year The Bad Habits Band has performed at Lobster Fest and is returning due to popular demand.
The menu will be prepared by Bellefonte Country Club, and will include a choice of surf and turf, a 6-ounce filet mignon with fresh herb butter, lobster tail with drawn butter or a 9-ounce filet mignon with fresh herb butter. Side dishes will include Twice Baked Potato with aged cheddar, bacon and chives and French green beans with balsamic drizzle. The vegetarian option will be butternut squash lasagna. All entrees are gluten-free.
Hors d’oeuvres will feature an extensive raw bar of shrimp, sushi, cheese, fruit and a cracker board. Dessert will be strawberry cake with fresh strawberries.
Among the evening’s events will be a gem scoop sponsored by Pollock’s Jewelers and silent and live auctions.
Reservations are $175 per person and may be purchased by calling Beth Lunsford at (606) 329-9304 or online by going to safeharborky.org. Seating is limited, and reservations are confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis. All reservations must be made in advance of the event. Sponsorship ticket packages are available.
Safe Harbor provides vital services to domestic violence victims and their children across the FIVCO ADD. All proceeds from this year’s event will go toward Safe Harbor’s new art studio.
Farm-to-Table
meal offered
HUNTINGTON
The Wild Ramp's fifth annual Farm-to-Table Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 outside the market at 555 14th St. W.
The menu, which is subject to change, will include: entrees — za’ atar roasted chicken with spiced plum sauce, wine marinated pot roast; apple-crusted pork loin; vegetables — cream of potato with rosemary demi-glace; harvest roasted vegetable medley; green bean almondine; roasted corn and chickpea salad with miso lime dressing; a selection of breads and pickled sides and old-fashioned vintage layer cakes for dessert.
Appetizers will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The menu will be prepared by The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen Chef Jedediah Thornburgh, using locally sourced ingredients from market producers. Musical entertainment will be provided by Huntington Old Time Dance & Music and Chatteroi, a traditional Appalachian duo.
Tickets are $75 per person and include a five-course meal and two wine or beer tickets. Tickets are available online at secure.qgiv.com/for/twr/event/834979 or at the market (tickets are transferable but not refundable).
Sponsorships are available. For more information, email Development Coordinator Leah Lowe at wildrampdevelopment@gmail.com.
The Wild Ramp is at 555 14th Street W.
Book festival
to return to HMA
HUNTINGTON
The Hilltop Book Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 and from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Books will be sorted by category, such as children's books, mysteries, romances, art books and other types.
On Aug. 22, shoppers may fill an HMA-provided box with books for $10.
Admission to the fair, a fundraiser for the museum, is $5 on Aug. 21 and free on Aug. 22.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
Mall releases
new hours
ASHLAND
The Ashland Town Center has extended its operating hours to Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
MEETINGS
Today
12:30 p.m. — Cannonsburg site-based decision-making council, special meeting, principal's office.
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — Catlettsburg City Council, special meeting, city building.