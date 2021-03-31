CATLETTSBURG
An annual membership meeting of the Boyd County Farmers Market will be at 6 p.m. April 13 and 9 a.m. April 17 at the Boyd County Extension Educational Facility in the Expo Building (the former Boyd County Fairgrounds at 1756 Addington Road in Rush).
In accordance with CDC and University of Kentucky guidelines, everyone must properly wear a mask at all times during the meeting and be seated at 6-foot spacing.
Anyone who is interested in selling at any of the Boyd County Farmers Market locations must attend at least one of these two meetings, including new sellers and sellers from previous years.
For more information, call the Boyd County Extension Office at (606) 739-5184.
HMA raffle
for $5,000
HUNTINGTON
Huntington Museum of Art's Museum Ball has been canceled because of the pandemic, but will selling raffle tickets; the winner will receive $5,000.
The ball, the museum's largest fundraiser, bring in nearly $100,000, so the museum is trying to close the gap in its budget.
Five-hundred tickets will be sold at $100 each.
The winner will be announced at 4 p.m. April 22 via Facebook Live.
For more information or to purchase a raffle ticket, call HMA at (304) 529-2701.
HMA wins
state honors
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Institution of the Year Award.
The West Virginia Association of Museums announced the presentation of the award to the museum, based on "exceptional creativity and proficiency in the face of adversity.
"The only nationally accredited visual art museum of its size in the Tri-State region, the Huntington Museum of Art serves the public as a museum and cultural center."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum launched the HMoA at Homeprogram, which includes digital access to virtual tours, online clay courses, print and digital puzzles and games, online Saturday KidsArt activities, and the "Friends and Neighbors with Mr. George" educational videos. These initiatives have reached thousands and continue to be available to the public.
Additionally, the Walter Gropius Master Artist Symposium, initially planned to be an in-person program, has had more than 60,000 views online. The Huntington Museum of Art has also demonstrated a commitment to safety throughout the pandemic by implementing mask requirements, installing plexiglass barriers for receptionists, installing floor signs to direct foot traffic and implementing an Eventbrite ticketing system which places a limit on the number of patrons.
The museum will receive a commemorative plaque, a $250 prize and the honor of winning the first WVAM Institution of the Year Award.
The winner was determined by vote of an impartial committee and was judged on merits within the context of its institutional capacity.
For more information, visit hmoa.org.