FRANKFORT
Eight Kentucky high schools and four 2021 Kentucky high school graduates will win $500 from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) this summer for participating in the FAFSA Completion Challenge.
The challenge is a statewide campaign to increase the number of students who submit the FAFSA. The fastest way to file is to visit https://studentaid.gov/ and choose “Apply for Aid.”
The challenge is open to all public and private high schools in the state and to 2021 high school graduates who have filed the FAFSA.
Schools will be divided into four groups: small public, medium public, large public and private schools. One school in each group will win $500 for having the overall highest percentage of FAFSA completed submissions. In addition, one school in each group will win for having the highest percentage increase in FAFSA completion from May 3 through July 30.
High schools that want to participate must register at kygoestocollege.com by today (May 14).
Four graduates who register at kygoestocollege.com will receive $500 scholarships in a random drawing. The deadline for graduates to register is midnight on July 30. The scholarships are one-time only awards.
Complete details about the challenge are available at kygoestocollege.com.
Job fair this Saturday
GRAYSON
A free job fair and hiring event is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kentucky Christian University’s Lusby Center.
Job seekers are urged to bring their resume for possible on-the-spot interviews.
The Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce and KCU are sponsoring the event.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefone Country Club bridge winners for May 12 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Jacque Brownstead; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
Grant enables
music therapy
ASHLAND
Aspire! Conservatory has long envisioned serving the special needs population of the Tri-State community.
As early as 2016, Aspire! offered summer music camps and classes for children with special needs.
In March of 2020, Aspire! Conservatory offered art classes for children with special needs, but unfortunately the class was interrupted just after it started due to COVID-19.
Most recently, Aspire! Conservatory has piloted a music/art class for adults with special needs where in addition to experiencing the aesthetic values of music, participants explore music making and small art projects.
Aspire! Conservatory believes that the arts should be accessible for everyone and is working wholeheartedly to meet that goal in the Tri-State with the introduction of music therapy to its Inclusive Arts Program.
Clients are being accepted for individual sessions and adapted music lessons, as well as scheduling group sessions for residential facilities.
For more information, visit AspireConservatory.com or email AspireConservatory@Gmail.com.
Wild Ramp
activities announced
HUNTINGTON
The Wild Ramp will have a plant sale and seed swap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on 14th Street West.
Other activities will include:
9 to 11 a.m. — Community planting along 14th Street West.
11 a.m. to noon — Abby the Photosynthesizing Farmer will teach children about pollinators and do a seed bomb demo.
Noon to 1 p.m. — Paint your own garden rock workshop ($10/person, supplies included).
Visit The Wild Ramp's Facebook page to register.
Scholarships offered
HUNTINGTON
The First Stage Theatre Company is now accepting applications for two $1,000 scholarships: the Jim Stone Memorial Scholarship and the Leslie McElroy Memorial Scholarship.
Scholarships are for new or current full-time students planning to study or currently studying dramatic or performing arts at a college, university or certified school of the performing arts.
The Stone Scholarship is named for Jim Stone, a longtime supporter of the arts and mentor to local children in the performing arts and is awarded on the basis of academic merit.
The McElroy Scholarship is named for Leslie McElroy, who was a great supporter of community theater as a producer, actor and board member of First Stage. It is based on financial need.
Applicants must have been involved with at least one First Stage Theatre Company show, either on-stage or off-stage.
Applicants must send: a list of the shows they’ve been in; a list of school-related extra-curricular activities; a list of civic or public service activities; a copy of an official school document showing the individual's most recent grade-point average; identification of the college the individual is attending or will attend; and a brief statement (250 words or less) on why the applicant is interested in studying dramatic or performing arts.
Complete application information and forms are available by request via email: FirstStagewv@gmail.com.
Applications should be sent to First Stage Scholarships, P.O. Box 4, Huntington, WV 25706-0004.
Deadline for entries is June 11.