GREENUP
The Facing Hunger Food Bank will have a mobile food distribution site set up today from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m, or until the product is gone.
The distribution site will include meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritional items. The site will be drive-through at the Greenup County Fairgrounds, at 1538 E. Main St. in Greenup.
According to Facing Hunger, 17% of Greenup County’s population is food insecure and 21% of the county’s children are as well.
Facing Hunger is a non-profit food bank that serves 130,000 people a year in 12 West Virginia counties, four counties in northeast Kentucky and Lawrence County, Ohio. Visit www.facinghunger.com for more information.
Marshall Symphony
concert Tuesday
HUNTINGTON
Marshall Symphony Orchestra will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Recital Hall.
The venue is at 1625 Third Ave.