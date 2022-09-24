Class of 1967 reunion set
ASHLAND
The Ashland Blazer High School Class of 1967 will have its 55-year reunion on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Anderson Gym lobby at Ashland Blazer High from 6-9 p.m.
Admission is $10.
There will be a dinner on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at the Ashland Transportation Depot. Cost is $30.
The Delta Hotel in Ashland has a block of rooms reserved for the event on Friday and Saturday nights.
Contact Jack Ditty, MD, of the class of 1967, at (606) 836-3111 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or email jackfdittymd@gmail.com.
Monday
Ashland Rotary Club, noon. Elks Lodge. Guests are welcome. Speaker is Jenny Damron with Friends of Children.
Tuesday
Boyd County Board of Education, 6 p.m. Boyd County High School auditorium, 14375 Lions Lane.
Staff reports